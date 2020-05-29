Connect with us

COVID-19

ATN employee Sulaiman Yousufi dies of Coronavirus

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2020)

COVID19 took the life of an employee of the Ariana International Television Network.

Sulaiman Yousufi, an employee of Ariana News and Ariana TV, died of coronavirus today.

Mr. Sulaiman Yousufi was infected by the Coronavirus a few days ago and died early today after severe suffering from respiratory troubles.

Yousufi had been working in the transportation department of Ariana TV and Ariana News for over a decade.

He is survived by a son and two daughters.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

COVID-19

Coronavirus update; cases reach 13,659 in Afghanistan

Avatar

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2020)

In the past 24 hours, 623 new positive cases of Covid-19 were registered in Afghanistan, bringing the total affected to 13,659, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

The number of positive cases of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan is growing every day.

In the last 24 hours, out of 985 samples tested, 623 were positive as follows: 271 cases in Kabul, 179 in Herat, 67 in Nangarhar, 23 in Balkh, 18 in Khost, 13 in Laghman, 10 in Parwan, 10 in Badakhshan, nine in Paktika, nine in Bamyan, seven in Paktia, three in Logar, two in Takhar, and one case in Kunar and Daikundi provinces.

This comes as for weeks laboratories in some provinces like Kandahar are not active, and thousands of samples have not been tested yet.

The Ministry of Public Health underlined that 11 Covid-19 patients had passed away in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 246.

Meanwhile, 50 other patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,259.

Once more, the Ministry of Public Health says that if the people do not follow the health instructions, the situation will get even worse.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Coronavirrs: COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan

Avatar

Published

1 day ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Coronavirus update; cases exceed 13,000 in Afghanistan

Avatar

Published

1 day ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)

With 580 newly registered cases, the total number of cases for the Coronavirus reached 13,036, with 235 deaths.

The Ministry of Public Health announced the 580 new cases of Coronavirus as follows: Kabul with 322 cases, Herat with 139, Panjshir with 27, Balkh with 22, Farah with 21, Paktia with 20, Faryab with 15, and Parwan with 14 cases.

The Ministry of Public Health also expressed concerns about the lack of facilities saying that the Darulaman Palace, which was designated for the Coronavirus patients, has been evacuated.

Waheed Majrooh, a deputy of the Health Ministry, said that if medical supplies are not provided soon, it will cause major troubles.

Majrooh added that the Darulaman Palace, which was the center of abstraction, had been evacuated, and its beds had been transferred to hospitals.

The Ministry of Public Health emphasized that the least people can do is using masks, keeping social distancing, and washing their hands more often.

Continue Reading

Trending