COVID-19
ATN employee Sulaiman Yousufi dies of Coronavirus
COVID19 took the life of an employee of the Ariana International Television Network.
Sulaiman Yousufi, an employee of Ariana News and Ariana TV, died of coronavirus today.
Mr. Sulaiman Yousufi was infected by the Coronavirus a few days ago and died early today after severe suffering from respiratory troubles.
Yousufi had been working in the transportation department of Ariana TV and Ariana News for over a decade.
He is survived by a son and two daughters.
COVID-19
Coronavirus update; cases reach 13,659 in Afghanistan
In the past 24 hours, 623 new positive cases of Covid-19 were registered in Afghanistan, bringing the total affected to 13,659, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.
The number of positive cases of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan is growing every day.
In the last 24 hours, out of 985 samples tested, 623 were positive as follows: 271 cases in Kabul, 179 in Herat, 67 in Nangarhar, 23 in Balkh, 18 in Khost, 13 in Laghman, 10 in Parwan, 10 in Badakhshan, nine in Paktika, nine in Bamyan, seven in Paktia, three in Logar, two in Takhar, and one case in Kunar and Daikundi provinces.
This comes as for weeks laboratories in some provinces like Kandahar are not active, and thousands of samples have not been tested yet.
The Ministry of Public Health underlined that 11 Covid-19 patients had passed away in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 246.
Meanwhile, 50 other patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,259.
Once more, the Ministry of Public Health says that if the people do not follow the health instructions, the situation will get even worse.
COVID-19
Coronavirrs: COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan
COVID-19
Coronavirus update; cases exceed 13,000 in Afghanistan
With 580 newly registered cases, the total number of cases for the Coronavirus reached 13,036, with 235 deaths.
The Ministry of Public Health announced the 580 new cases of Coronavirus as follows: Kabul with 322 cases, Herat with 139, Panjshir with 27, Balkh with 22, Farah with 21, Paktia with 20, Faryab with 15, and Parwan with 14 cases.
The Ministry of Public Health also expressed concerns about the lack of facilities saying that the Darulaman Palace, which was designated for the Coronavirus patients, has been evacuated.
Waheed Majrooh, a deputy of the Health Ministry, said that if medical supplies are not provided soon, it will cause major troubles.
Majrooh added that the Darulaman Palace, which was the center of abstraction, had been evacuated, and its beds had been transferred to hospitals.
The Ministry of Public Health emphasized that the least people can do is using masks, keeping social distancing, and washing their hands more often.
ATN employee Sulaiman Yousufi dies of Coronavirus
Prisoner release; Taliban’s technical team negotiating with gov’t
Sola: Mechanism of Taliban prisoner release from government
Official: Laliga to resume on June 11
Coronavirus update; cases reach 13,659 in Afghanistan
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
IMF to disburse US$220 million to Afghanistan to fight COVID19 pandemic
Over seven million children at risk of hunger – Afghanistan
US to drawdown troops in Afghanistan ahead of schedule
Sola: Mechanism of Taliban prisoner release from government
Morning News Show: emphasis on ceasefire continuation between government and Taliban
Tahawol: Efforts to kick start intra-Afghan peace talks
Coronavirrs: COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan
Sola: Ceasefire ends, war resumes
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban welcomes gov’t’s decision of releasing 2,000 prisoners
- Business4 days ago
Locusts attack along India-Pakistan border threatening food security
- COVID-194 days ago
COVID19 updates Afghanistan; cases rise to 11,173
- Latest News4 days ago
Australian researchers record world’s fastest internet speed
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: Daesh expands territory in Badakhshan
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: Second day of government, Taliban ceasefire
- COVID-195 days ago
Coronavirus: Concerns over increase in daily cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Manufacturers express concerns over government neglect industries