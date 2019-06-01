Atmar’s Supporters Warn of Big Protests Following Eid Days

(Last Updated On: June 1, 2019)

The Peace and Moderation electoral ticket led by former National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar is preparing itself to hold widespread protests against the continuation of President Ashraf Ghani’s tenure after May 22.

On Saturday, in a gathering which was organized by Din Mohammad Jurat, a former senior adviser to President Ghani, the participants said that they will not accept any decree issued by President Ashraf Ghani.

“Any appointment or dismissal by [Ghani] is illegal,” said Mehrabuddin Safi, the former governor of Kapisa province.

“If the government denies giving a positive response to our legitimate demands, we will take more serious options on hand and President Ghani will be held responsible for any crisis,” said Tamim Jurat, a member of Peace and Moderation electoral ticket.

In addition, supporters of Mr. Atmar urged for the formation of a caretaker government to lead the country and hold presidential elections.

“The government is continuing to its work illegally. It should be replaced with a caretaker government,” said Mohammad Asem, the former governor of Parwan province.

Meanwhile, a number of electoral tickets including the Peace and Moderation ticket have planned to stage demonstrations against President Ghani after the upcoming Eid days.

“If the government does not respect to the protests, the disobedience will start from provinces and it will be the end of the National Unity Government,” said Zaheer Sadat, a former lawmaker from Panjshir province.

According to the Afghan Constitution, the service term of Ghani’s government ended on May 22, however, the Supreme Court extended his tenure until the re-election of a new president.

Recently, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah reacted to the latest appointments in the cabinet by President Ashraf Ghani, saying that the presidential candidates are concerned about the ongoing situation and it will lead the country toward instability.

He added that all candidates must be assured that the government resources will not be used for electoral campaigns.