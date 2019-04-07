Atmar’s Electoral Team Criticizes Upcoming Consultative Peace Jirga

(Last Updated On: April 7, 2019)

The Peace and Moderation electoral ticket led by Mohammad Hanif Atmar criticized the National Unity Government (NUG), saying the government has not consulted with the national and political elites regarding the Grand Consultative Peace Jirga.

“The goal of this Jirga is not clear for the people and political movements. The commission responsible for organizing the peace Jirga is not inclusive and national and also the agenda of the Jirga is not clear,” the Peace and Moderation electoral ticket said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement further says that the participants of peace Jirga have been selected by the government; therefore, it cannot represent the people of Afghanistan.

Atmar who was the National Security Adviser to President Ghani now seems to be the biggest rival of the President in the upcoming presidential election.

He is running with Mohammad Younus Qanoni as his first deputy and Mohammad Mohqiq as his second deputy in the presidential election that is scheduled to be held on 28 September 2019.

The Consultative Peace Jirga is scheduled for 29th of April in which at least two thousand people would participate. It would comprise of 23 sections to represent political parties, civil society, tribal elders, and member of the national council.