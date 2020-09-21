Featured
Atmar, Wilson discuss peace process, urgent need for ceasefire
Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Haneef Atmar on Sunday met with US Charge d’Affaires Ross Wilson to discuss the peace process.
In a statement issued Monday, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The two sides discussed the start of peace talks, expressing satisfaction with the progress so far, and optimism for attaining a sustainable peace.”
They also discussed priorities the Afghan government needs to address, “namely calling on the Taliban movement to agree to a comprehensive ceasefire and the development of a mechanism for monitoring violence reduction.”
The two sides also discussed opportunities for expanding trilateral relations between Afghanistan, the United States and Central Asian countries as part of regional mobilization for the Afghan peace process.
Their talks around a reduction in violence comes amid a sharp rise in attacks around the country in the past few days.
On Monday morning, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad also called for an urgent reduction in violence – which has systematically increased since the signing of the Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban in February.
Khalilzad concerned over escalation of violence across the country
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad voiced concern early Monday over the clear increase in violence across Afghanistan over the past few days and called for an immediate reduction in violence.
In a post on Twitter, Khalilzad said: “Over the last few days, there has been a clear rise in violence in Afghanistan.
“This escalation is regrettable as Afghans, including many civilians, are losing their lives.
“Given the recent start of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations, it is imperative all sides reduce violence significantly,” he said.
This comes as Afghan negotiators and the Taliban’s talks team discuss intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha.
However, a marked increase in violence has been evident over the past week.
Khalilzad’s comments meanwhile coincide with World Peace Day, which is celebrated each year to honor victims of war and promote non-violence.
The UN General Assembly declared September 21 as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.
Peace talks teams ‘making progress’ after meeting to discuss contentious issues
Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan peace negotiating team said the contact groups from both sides met on Sunday for discussions and that progress was being made.
The Peace Negotiation Team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan issued the same statement on their Twitter page but few details were given.
The team said on Twitter: “Today evening, the contact groups of both sides met. This session lasted a few hours and the rules and regulations of the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations were discussed and progress was made.”
The Afghan peace team said peace talks members held the joint working meeting which lasted several hours and worked on contentious issues of rules and regulations and that “progress was made in resolving disputes.”
“The procedure for the Afghan peace talks will be finalized soon,” they said.
The talks, which started a week ago, are still ongoing in Doha, Qatar where the contact group members are reportedly discussing the talking points, agendas and schedules going forward.
Until now, however, very few details have been released by either side.
MoD discovers and defuses over 4,000 IEDs in past six months
The Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday the Afghan National Army (ANA) had discovered and defused 4,776 IEDs across the country in the past six months.
The MoD stated the IEDs had been planted by Taliban on public roads, in residential areas and on highways.
A statement by the MoD said: “While Taliban’s explosive devices inflict heavy casualties on civilians, ANDSF risk their lives to discover and defuse the bombs to protect Afghans.”
“The IEDs, in addition to harming civilians, also destroy Afghanistan’s roads, highways and infrastructure.”
By finding and defusing the IEDs the lives of thousands of civilians were saved and “hundreds of kilometers of roads and hundreds of bridges and culverts were preserved,” the MoD stated.
The ministry also said that in addition to the indiscriminate use of IEDs being a serious violation of the International Human Rights Law, “unfortunately, the Taliban continue applying it as a war tactic against the Afghan population.”
UNAMA said in July, in its mid-year report, that the use of non-suicide IEDs was the leading cause of civilian casualties by Anti-Government Elements during the first half of 2020, causing 688 civilian casualties (217 killed and 471 injured).
Almost half of all civilian casualties from IEDs – 45 percent – were caused by the Taliban’s widespread use of pressure-plate IEDs, which function as improvised anti-personnel mines.
Civilian casualties from these victim-activated devices increased by 50 percent during the first half of 2020 as compared to the same time period in 2019, reversing the trend of sizeable decreases over the last two years.
UNAMA also noted that the week after the three-day Eid ceasefire, pressure-plate IEDs rose to the leading cause of civilian casualties.
