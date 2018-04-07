Atmar Talks with Noor after End of Balkh Leadership Dispute

(Last Updated On: April 07, 2018 6:18 pm)

National Security Advisor, Mohammad Haneef Atmar spoke with Atta Mohammad Noor the Chief Executive of Jamiat –e-Islami and former governor of Balkh province in a phone call on Friday evening, following the government’s agreement with Noor to end months of dispute over Balkh leadership.

According to the Office of the National Security Council’s statement, Atmar praised Atta Mohammad Noor for his services and achievements.

Atmar said that Noor has taken sensible and right decisions as the country was going through a critical situation.

The National Security Advisor added that he respects Noor for being one of the country’s political leaders. “I appreciate and consider his political role important in improving and stabilizing the system,” Atmar said.

Thanking Atmar for his phone call, Noor said that he has always served the country and making efforts for the preserving the interests of the people.

Noor, meanwhile said that he is supporting the system and committed to empower and improve it.

This comes as Noor and the government have reached on an agreement to end the impasse of Balkh leadership, following months of dispute between the two sides.

Months ago, Presidential Palace (ARG) has announced that Noor had submitted his resignation and that it was approved by the president.

However, Noor had refused to step down and insisted that the resignation letter was handed over during the negotiations with President Ghani as guarantee to resign once his and Jamiat’s demands were addressed by the government.