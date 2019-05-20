Atmar Says Ghani Will Be Held Responsible for Crisis

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2019)

A number of presidential candidates on Monday warned the National Unity Government (NUG) leaders of consequences if they continued their term after May 22.

Protesting candidates say that the legal tenure of the unity government led by President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah ends in another two days.

Mohammad Hanif Atmar, former National Security Advisor to President Ghani and a presidential candidate said that if the country went into a crisis, Ghani will be held responsible.

Atmar further said that all political options, from civil protests to political pressures, are on the table.

Meanwhile, Atmar offered President Ghani to be head of a caretaker government but quit from his candidacy in the upcoming elections.

Ahmad Wali Massoud, another protesting candidate accused the NUG leaders of inability, adding that the current government cannot hold a transparent election in the next five months.

Presidential candidate Latif Pedram claimed that NUG leaders are misusing from governmental resources and make appointments in their favor.

The candidates also broadcasted an old video of President Ghani, in which he blames former President Hamid Karzai that his legal tenure ends on May 22 during 2009 elections.

In response, presidential spokesman Shahhussian Murtazawi said that Supreme Court is the only source to interpret the Constitution.

Recently, the Supreme Court extended Ghani’s service term until the re-election of a new president.

“The video being referred to goes back to the previous government. It is a speech before the announcement of the Supreme Court decision at that time. Then, the President respected the Supreme Court decision,” Murtazawi said.

Afghanistan’s presidential election is scheduled to be held on 28 September 2019.

By Hesamuddin Hesam