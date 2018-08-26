‘Atmar Resigns to Run for Next Year’s Presidential Election’

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2018 6:13 pm)

Mohammad Haneef Atmar who had been one of the most influential aides to President Ashraf Ghani has resigned from his post as National Security Advisor in a bid to run for next year’s presidential election.

A number of politicians on Sunday said that running for the upcoming presidential election could one of the bold reason behind Atmar’s resignation as National Security Advisor of the government.

“People are debating the issue that Mr. Atmar might be a candidate in the presidential election,” said Anwarulhaq Ahadi, the leader of Afghanistan’s New National Front.

However, Head of Hezb-e-Islami Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal said that Atmar has resigned due to his tensions with President Ghani.

This comes as three senior security officials including Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak, Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami, and Spy Chief Massoum Stanekzai on Sunday also submitted their resignations to the president but Ghani rejected their resignations and told them to continue their work.