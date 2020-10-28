Featured
Atmar, Qureshi discuss Pakistan’s role in getting talks back on track
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar held a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday night to discuss issues around the Afghan peace talks and how to ensure the deadlock in the talks is broken.
In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, Atmar’s office said: “They spoke about the latest progress in the Afghan peace talks and joint cooperation between the two countries in this regard, especially the role that Pakistan can play in ensuring the resumption of talks by aiding with the removal of hurdles, reducing violence and ensuring a nationwide ceasefire.”
This call comes amid a continued increase in violence across the country and stalled peace talks in Doha.
On Tuesday, four members of the Afghan negotiating team returned to Kabul which has raised questions around the future of the negotiations.
To date the two sides have met about 10 times since September 12 but little progress has been made due to disputes over certain points just in laying the ground rules.
Featured
OIC urges all parties to the conflict to call an immediate truce
The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reiterated its call to all parties to the conflict to focus on achieving a successful outcome in the stalled peace talks in Doha.
Condemning the recent surge in violence in Afghanistan “that has caused many casualties including women and children”, the General Secretariat urged all stakeholders to reduce violence, declare an immediate ceasefire and resort to dialogue as the only way forward towards reaching comprehensive reconciliation and lasting peace in Afghanistan.
The OIC Secretary-General, Dr Yousef A Al Othaimeen, recalled the OIC’s initiatives and efforts towards reconciliation and lasting peace within the framework of the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process.
He referred to the resolutions adopted by the Islamic Summits and Council of Foreign Ministers, stressing the importance of the Makkah Declaration adopted in 2018 by the International Ulema Conference for Peace and Security in Afghanistan, which calls for “dialogue, reconciliation, and tolerance based on the noble values of Islam in fulfilling the aspirations of the Afghan people for peace, security and development.”
Featured
UN Security Council condemns Kabul education center bombing
The UN Security Council has condemned Saturday’s bombing at the Kabul education center which left at least 24 people dead and said it had been an “atrocious and cowardly terrorist attack”.
The suicide bombing, which IS-K (Daesh Afghanistan) claimed responsibility for, also left dozens wounded. Most of the victims were students who had been studying at the center in preparation for their university examination.
The security council expressed “deep concern about the continuing high level of violence and the security situation in Afghanistan, especially the number of civilian casualties, and stressed the importance of sustained efforts to reduce violence.”
They also underlined the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. Deliberately targeting children and education facilities as such is especially abhorrent and must be condemned,” the statement read.
The council also underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of such reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and for them to be brought to justice.
They urged all countries, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Afghan government and all other relevant authorities in this regard.
“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” the statement read.
Featured
Khalilzad returns to Doha, ‘disappointed’ over high levels of violence
The US State Department said on Tuesday their Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will meet with negotiating teams in Doha to press both sides to immediately reduce the levels of violence that Afghan civilians are forced to bear.
According to a statement issued by the US State Department Khalilzad’s trip comes on the heels of his visit to Oslo where he discussed international coordination and support of the Afghan peace process with Norweigan officials.
“Too many Afghans are dying. The sides urgently need an agreement on a reduction of violence leading to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” read the statement.
“Along with international partners, Ambassador Khalilzad will press the two negotiating teams to accelerate their efforts and agree to a political roadmap that ends Afghanistan’s 40-year-long war. The sides must move past procedure and into substantive negotiations. American and international assistance remains available to all sides,” the statement read.
Khalilzad meanwhile said in a series of tweets on Tuesday night that he returns “to the region disappointed that despite commitments to lower violence, it has not happened.”
“The window to achieve a political settlement will not stay open forever,” he said.
“Intransigence and a refusal to abandon animosity, embrace fellow citizens, and agree on a formula for political cooperation/competition underpin the ongoing war.”
Khalilzad said: “Afghans are dying at a high rate, and regional spoilers are using Afghans as cannon fodder for their illegitimate objectives. Bloodshed must end.
“Afghans need to pivot to development instead of destruction, stability instead of chaos, forgiveness instead of vengeance, compromise instead of inflexibility,” he said.
Atmar, Qureshi discuss Pakistan’s role in getting talks back on track
OIC urges all parties to the conflict to call an immediate truce
UN Security Council condemns Kabul education center bombing
Khalilzad returns to Doha, ‘disappointed’ over high levels of violence
History unlikely to repeat itself, says leading political scientist
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
Iran, Afghanistan to complete border railway station by end of Autumn
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
Taliban must lower their violence: Miller
Armenia retaliates against Kabul’s support to Azerbaijan
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, Leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat Islami
Morning News Show Part1: US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Current situation of the Afghan peace process
Tahawol: Second VP warns Taliban
Pas Az Khabar: 24 Afghan forces killed in Nimroz
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Rahmani in Pakistan to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations
- Featured4 days ago
Civilians killed in Kabul city explosion
- Latest News5 days ago
Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz
- Featured4 days ago
Afghan civilians ‘being slaughtered on a daily basis’
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
- Latest News5 days ago
Doha talks fragile but best chance for peace: NATO
- Featured3 days ago
Khabib retires from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0
- Pas az khabar3 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, Leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat Islami