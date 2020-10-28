Atmar, Qureshi discuss Pakistan’s role in getting talks back on track

(Last Updated On: October 28, 2020)

Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar held a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday night to discuss issues around the Afghan peace talks and how to ensure the deadlock in the talks is broken.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, Atmar’s office said: “They spoke about the latest progress in the Afghan peace talks and joint cooperation between the two countries in this regard, especially the role that Pakistan can play in ensuring the resumption of talks by aiding with the removal of hurdles, reducing violence and ensuring a nationwide ceasefire.”

This call comes amid a continued increase in violence across the country and stalled peace talks in Doha.

On Tuesday, four members of the Afghan negotiating team returned to Kabul which has raised questions around the future of the negotiations.

To date the two sides have met about 10 times since September 12 but little progress has been made due to disputes over certain points just in laying the ground rules.