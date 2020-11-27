Atmar, Qureshi discuss further steps in peace, bilateral ties

(Last Updated On: November 27, 2020)

Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Minister of Foreign Affairs met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Niger on Friday and discussed further steps in the Afghan peace process and strengthening bilateral relations.

The meeting was held in Niamey, the capital of Niger, on the sidelines of the 47th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Minister’s summit.

Hanif Atmar stated in a tweet that the meeting was focused on “the next steps in peace, security, refugee return, regional connectivity, and economic cooperation.”

Had an important meeting with HE @SMQureshiPTI and the delegation on the sideline of the #OIC in Niamey focusing on the next steps in peace, security, refugee return, regional connectivity and economic cooperation following the successful Kabul visit of Honourable @ImranKhanPTI. pic.twitter.com/27bbe1uXyW — Mohammed Haneef Atmar محمد حنیف اتمر (@MHaneefAtmar) November 27, 2020

In the meeting, Qureshi stressed the importance of reduction in the violence leading to a ceasefire to save lives and advance peace efforts.

He stated that Pakistan will continue to facilitate the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.

Noting the recent progress in Intra-Afghan talks, Qureshi emphasized the need to remain vigilant about the role of ‘spoilers’ who did not wish to see the return of peace in the region.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Qureshi also “stressed that peace negotiations represented a historic opportunity, which must be seized by the Afghan leadership to establish enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.”

According to the statement, Pakistani FM pointed out that the Afghan peace process offered the opportunity for the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honor.