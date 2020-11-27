Latest News
Atmar, Qureshi discuss further steps in peace, bilateral ties
Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Minister of Foreign Affairs met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Niger on Friday and discussed further steps in the Afghan peace process and strengthening bilateral relations.
The meeting was held in Niamey, the capital of Niger, on the sidelines of the 47th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Minister’s summit.
Hanif Atmar stated in a tweet that the meeting was focused on “the next steps in peace, security, refugee return, regional connectivity, and economic cooperation.”
Had an important meeting with HE @SMQureshiPTI and the delegation on the sideline of the #OIC in Niamey focusing on the next steps in peace, security, refugee return, regional connectivity and economic cooperation following the successful Kabul visit of Honourable @ImranKhanPTI. pic.twitter.com/27bbe1uXyW
— Mohammed Haneef Atmar محمد حنیف اتمر (@MHaneefAtmar) November 27, 2020
In the meeting, Qureshi stressed the importance of reduction in the violence leading to a ceasefire to save lives and advance peace efforts.
He stated that Pakistan will continue to facilitate the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.
Noting the recent progress in Intra-Afghan talks, Qureshi emphasized the need to remain vigilant about the role of ‘spoilers’ who did not wish to see the return of peace in the region.
Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Qureshi also “stressed that peace negotiations represented a historic opportunity, which must be seized by the Afghan leadership to establish enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.”
According to the statement, Pakistani FM pointed out that the Afghan peace process offered the opportunity for the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honor.
Latest News
Afghan migrant makes waves despite being born without arms
Abbas Karimi, a 23-year-old Afghan refugee born without arms is showing the world that determination and perseverance does pay off as he proudly prepares for next year’s Paralympic swimming events in Tokyo.
Speaking to 7News Miami, Karimi described his arduous journey growing up disabled in war-torn Afghanistan, through to being a migrant that fled overland until being settled in the US under the United Nations’ refugee program.
Despite having no arms, Karimi is a swimmer and trains with his coach and mentor Marty Hendrick in Fort Lauderdale six days a week.
Karimi said: “My father used to say, ‘God took your arms from you, but instead, he gives you the talent and skill in your legs and your feet.’”
“Everything was very challenging to do with my feet and learn everything,” Karimi told 7News Miami.
Karimi said his journey to get to this place in his life – as a swimmer training for the 2021 Paralympic games in Japan – has been filled with pain and perseverance.
A victim of bullying back home in Afghanistan, he said he did find something that soothed him – swimming – but eventually, he made the difficult decision to leave home.
“It’s tough to leave your family, your father, your mother at the very young age of 16, but I wanted to get out of that world.”
He first went to Iran before his brother helped smuggle him across the border into neighboring Turkey.
Abbas lived in Turkey as a refugee before being settled in the United States under the United Nations’ refugee program.
Once in the US he first lived and trained in Portland, but moved earlier this year to South Florida where he lives and trains with Hendrick.
“It feels right to be here because I found the right coach,” he said.
Hendrick in turn says he is extremely proud of Karimi and that he trains really hard.
“I feel completely blessed that I have this kid at home,” Hendrick said.
Karimi and Hendrick will travel next summer to Tokyo for the 2021 Paralympic Games, where the swimmer is set to compete in several events.
Latest News
Australia: 13 soldiers will be dismissed after Afghan report
Australia has told 13 Special Forces soldiers they face dismissal in relation to a report on alleged unlawful killings in Afghanistan, Reuters reported said on Friday quoting the head of the country’s army.
An independent report published last week reveals that there was evidence that 39 unarmed Afghan prisoners and civilians were killed by 19 Australian soldiers.
None of the 19 soldiers were identified in the report.
The 19 current and former soldiers have been referred for possible prosecution.
Lieutenant General Rick Burr, the head of the Australian army, said 13 current soldiers have been issued with notices that could eventually lead to their termination.
Burr did not identify any of the 13 soldiers, but said they were not part of the 19 current and former soldiers who face possible criminal charges.
“At this time, 13 individuals have been issued administrative action notices in relation to the Afghanistan inquiry,” Burr told reporters in Canberra.
Australia’s most senior military official apologised to Afghanistan last week after the release of the report.
The report into the conduct of Special Forces personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016 said senior commandos may have forced junior soldiers to kill defenseless captives in order to “blood” them for combat.
The inquiry examined more than 20,000 documents and 25,000 images, and interviewed 423 witnesses under oath.
Australia sent troops to join U.S.-led forces that tried to defeat the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan in the years after the Islamists were forced from power in 2001.
Latest News
EU calls for reconciliation council issues to be resolved urgently
The EU in Kabul on Thursday night called for the swift “establishment and operationalisation of the High Council for National Reconciliation” and also expressed concern about the ongoing high level of violence in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued on Twitter, the EU Delegation and EU Heads of Mission in Kabul stated: “We express deep concern about the continuing high level of violence and the security situation in Afghanistan, especially the number of civilian casualties and call for an immediate permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and full respect of International Humanitarian Law.”
The EU also reaffirmed its strong support “to a balanced Afghan Peace Process.”
“Reaching a sustainable outcome respecting the rights and aspirations of the Afghan people will be best served by a strong political unity on the side of the Republic and the inclusion of all Afghan voices in the process,” read their statement.
They said: “In that context, we encourage the swift establishment and operationalization of the High Council of National Reconciliation as the body designated to provide guidance to the negotiations.
“In addition to political leaders, the membership of the Council should include a diverse membership representing women’s groups, war victims, religious minorities, youth and civil society organizations.”
The lack of operational progress around the high council has drawn sharp criticism in the past few weeks – especially as no progress has been made about formalizing the peace body.
Although Abdullah Abdullah is the head of the council, President Ashraf Gahni appointed 46 members to the body in August – a move that was objected to by not only Abdullah but also a number of politicians whose names were on the list.
The council is intended to oversee the Afghan peace negotiating team and to make necessary decisions based on the team’s reports. It’s function is also to build regional and foreign support for the intra-Afghan negotiations.
However Abdullah has also been criticized over the issue and critics have stated that instead of resolving the lack of progress around its structure and operations, Abdullah has instead chosen to focus on foreign trips.
In the past six weeks Abdullah has visited Iran, India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Turkey in a bid to build regional consensus on the Afghan peace process.
Atmar, Qureshi discuss further steps in peace, bilateral ties
Afghan migrant makes waves despite being born without arms
New pine nut plant will boost Paktia economy and provide 1,000 jobs
Australia: 13 soldiers will be dismissed after Afghan report
EU calls for reconciliation council issues to be resolved urgently
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Rescue operations underway for Vietnam landslides victims
Heavy clashes in Kandahar after Taliban move in to take over districts
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
At least 26 dead in Greece and Turkey earthquake
Tahawol: International community’s pledge for continued financial aid to Afghanistan
Sola: Government’s recent remarks about Doha talks
Zerbena: Management of Afghanistan’s underground water discussed
Morning News Show: Situation of women in Afghanistan discussed
Corona: Covid-19 across the world
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Sanjay Dutt’s new thriller weaves the story of an Afghan cricket academy
- Latest News2 days ago
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
- Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan agreement
- Featured4 days ago
NATO to decide in new year about leaving Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
- Featured4 days ago
Nine Australian soldiers commit suicide in just three weeks
- Featured1 day ago
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghans face paying a $15,000 bond for US visitor visa
- Latest News5 days ago
Ghani says Geneva Conference will determine Afghanistan’s future