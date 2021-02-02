Latest News
Atmar meets Uzbek counterpart to discuss developing relations
Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar, Chief of Staff to President Shakir Kargar, and their accompanying delegation met with the Uzbek Foreign Minister, Abdulaziz Kamilov, on Tuesday to discuss the development of bilateral relations, lasting regional peace, economic cooperation, and Afghanistan’s position as regional connector.
According to a press release issued by the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs, Atmar said: “The Government of Afghanistan is fully committed to its pledges in the peace process and seeks a solution that arises from the free will of the people and leads to lasting peace.”
The Uzbek Foreign Minister in turn expressed his country’s firm support for the Afghan peace process and Afghanistan’s commitment to ending the war, securing a ceasefire, and preserving the achievements of the last two decades.
Kamilov said Uzbekistan expects the Taliban to recognize democratic progress and fulfill their commitments to reduce violence, establish a ceasefire and reach a political solution.
“To support peace in Afghanistan, we need a consolidated stance by countries in the region and the world,” Kamilov said.
Atmar thanked Uzbekistan for its effective role in the framework of regional structures, and for hosting the trilateral meeting to approve the roadmap for the Mazar-Kabul-Peshawar railway and expressed hope that work on the Mazar-Herat-Kandahar-Quetta railway begins soon.
Kamilov also spoke about the trilateral meeting to approve the Mazar-Kabul-Peshawar railway roadmap for economic development cooperation and the connection of Central Asia to South Asia via Afghanistan.
In addition, he said a major regional conference titled “Central Asia-South Asia: Connectivity, Opportunities and Challenges” with a focus on economic relations and cooperation will be held at the level of foreign ministers of the region and the world, in May.
He said: “We want Afghanistan to play a pivotal role in this conference.”
Latest News
Three early morning explosions rattle Kabul
At least two people were killed and five others wounded in three explosions in Kabul city on Tuesday, sources said.
The first blast targeted a vehicle used by Afghan security personnel in the Joy Shir area in PD2 of the city.
Police said two security force members were wounded in the explosion.
Less than an hour later, at about 8.30 am, another magnetic IED explosion was reported in Salim Karwan Square, PD4 of Kabul city, police confirmed.
Ferdaws Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul police stated that two civilians were killed and two others injured in this blast.
The third explosion happened in the Nawabad area in the Dehmazang area of Kabul City this morning.
Eyewitnesses say one person was wounded in the blast.
Security officials have not commented and no group has claimed responsibility.
Latest News
Almost 200 Kandahar checkpoints abandoned to the Taliban: SIGAR
Nearly 200 checkpoints manned by the Afghan National Army’s 205th Corps in Kandahar province were abandoned to the Taliban during December last year, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) stated in its latest quarterly report.
Published late Monday, the SIGAR report states that Resolute Support (RS) mission has long identified the need for an orderly reduction or elimination of the most vulnerable (minimally manned or unsupportable) checkpoints, as well as to consolidate personnel into patrol bases – the new standard fighting structures for the ANA.
According to SIGAR, in November 2019, the Afghan government in coordination with RS estimated that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) had over 10,000 checkpoints nationwide, with an average of 10–20 personnel at each checkpoint.
During 2020, the Checkpoint Reduction and Base Development Plan was developed but “some checkpoints were not eliminated by plan, but abandoned to the Taliban. Nearly 200 checkpoints manned by the ANA’s 205th Corps in Kandahar Province were abandoned to the Taliban during December 2020,” the report read.
According to Kandahar provincial leaders and security personnel, the ANDSF and the Taliban have clashed regularly in Kandahar province since October, and the recent checkpoint abandonment let government weapons and ammunition fall into Taliban hands.
SIGAR stated that a lack of ANDSF cooperation, 205th Corps personnel shortfalls, adversarial relationships between the 205th Corps soldiers and Kandahar citizens, and the lack of adequate fuel and personnel reserves for 205th Corps checkpoints contributed to the collapse.
The report also stated that all of “the issues are concerns that MOD senior
leaders [are addressing] and continue to improve.”
SIGAR noted that it estimated there are now under 6,000 checkpoints in the country.
Latest News
Sweden’s PM pledges support to peace process
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said Monday that Sweden supports a peace process that would preserve the hard-gained achievements of the past two decades.
President Ashraf Ghani and Stefan Löfven held a phone conversation on Monday morning and discussed the Afghan peace process.
Löfven stressed the need to proceed with a focus on a ceasefire, human rights, and women’s participation in the process.
“Sweden remains strongly committed to the people of Afghanistan,” Löfven said.
“A ceasefire and end to conflict and bloodshed in Afghanistan is our priority, and Sweden would support a peace process that could lead to preserving the achievements of the past two decades,” the Swedish PM said.
“We support a sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan,” he emphasized.
Meanwhile, the Presidential Palace said in a statement that Ghani thanked Sweden for its assistance to Afghanistan over the years, “especially in the field of education and health, as well as its support within the framework of the Resolute Support Mission.”
