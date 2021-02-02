Atmar meets Uzbek counterpart to discuss developing relations

(Last Updated On: February 2, 2021)

Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar, Chief of Staff to President Shakir Kargar, and their accompanying delegation met with the Uzbek Foreign Minister, Abdulaziz Kamilov, on Tuesday to discuss the development of bilateral relations, lasting regional peace, economic cooperation, and Afghanistan’s position as regional connector.

According to a press release issued by the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs, Atmar said: “The Government of Afghanistan is fully committed to its pledges in the peace process and seeks a solution that arises from the free will of the people and leads to lasting peace.”

The Uzbek Foreign Minister in turn expressed his country’s firm support for the Afghan peace process and Afghanistan’s commitment to ending the war, securing a ceasefire, and preserving the achievements of the last two decades.

Kamilov said Uzbekistan expects the Taliban to recognize democratic progress and fulfill their commitments to reduce violence, establish a ceasefire and reach a political solution.

“To support peace in Afghanistan, we need a consolidated stance by countries in the region and the world,” Kamilov said.

Atmar thanked Uzbekistan for its effective role in the framework of regional structures, and for hosting the trilateral meeting to approve the roadmap for the Mazar-Kabul-Peshawar railway and expressed hope that work on the Mazar-Herat-Kandahar-Quetta railway begins soon.

Kamilov also spoke about the trilateral meeting to approve the Mazar-Kabul-Peshawar railway roadmap for economic development cooperation and the connection of Central Asia to South Asia via Afghanistan.

In addition, he said a major regional conference titled “Central Asia-South Asia: Connectivity, Opportunities and Challenges” with a focus on economic relations and cooperation will be held at the level of foreign ministers of the region and the world, in May.

He said: “We want Afghanistan to play a pivotal role in this conference.”