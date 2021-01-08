Atmar, Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process: MFA

(Last Updated On: January 8, 2021)

Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Afghan foreign minister discusses Afghan peace process and latest development with US special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in a VTC meeting said the ministry in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the meeting was attended by the U.S. Charge d’Affairs in Kabul Mr. Ross Wilson, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments and challenges regarding the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha.

MFA said that “both sides discussed strengthening the international community’s support for the second round of peace talks… and continuing the joint efforts between Kabul and Washinton for the success of the peace process.”

MFA said that Atmar praised the Afghan-U.S. joint efforts for finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

US envoy, Khalilzad also welcome the second round of peace talks in Doha and assured Afghan government of US support.

“Mr. Khalilzad assured the Afghan Foreign Minister of the United States full support to the Afghan peace process and Washington’s commitment to long-term cooperation in countering terrorism and promoting regional peace and stability,” read the statement.

This comes as President Ashraf Ghani reportedly refused to meet with Khalilzad on the grounds that the US wants an interim government to be formed – which Ghani is opposed to.