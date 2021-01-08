Latest News
Atmar, Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process: MFA
Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Afghan foreign minister discusses Afghan peace process and latest development with US special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in a VTC meeting said the ministry in a statement.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the meeting was attended by the U.S. Charge d’Affairs in Kabul Mr. Ross Wilson, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments and challenges regarding the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha.
MFA said that “both sides discussed strengthening the international community’s support for the second round of peace talks… and continuing the joint efforts between Kabul and Washinton for the success of the peace process.”
MFA said that Atmar praised the Afghan-U.S. joint efforts for finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.
US envoy, Khalilzad also welcome the second round of peace talks in Doha and assured Afghan government of US support.
“Mr. Khalilzad assured the Afghan Foreign Minister of the United States full support to the Afghan peace process and Washington’s commitment to long-term cooperation in countering terrorism and promoting regional peace and stability,” read the statement.
This comes as President Ashraf Ghani reportedly refused to meet with Khalilzad on the grounds that the US wants an interim government to be formed – which Ghani is opposed to.
Business
Afghan, Iran local officials sign trade agreement
Iranian media reported that two provinces of Afghanistan and Iran on Thursday singed an agreement covering the energy, transportation, customs, production and investment sectors.
The agreement signed during fourth meeting of the Joint Economic Committee of Khorasan Razavi Province and Herat Province of Afghanistan said IRNA.
Iranian officials said that four working groups on customs and trade, transportation and transit, energy and fuel, and a production and investment working group held meetings to review issues of priority for the parties which led to the signing of an agreement.
Ali Rasoulian, deputy governor of Khorasan Razavi Province added that both sides agreed to facilitate the exchange of goods in the Dogarun border and ease investment and improve interactions so that healthier and better exchanges could be carried out at a lower cost in the Dogarun border.
Based on the agreements, the working hours of the border crossing will be increased, and a committee will meet on a monthly basis at the Dogarun border to review the existing obstacles and problems, he added.
The two sides also agreed to have financial exchanges with better and easier planning, he said, noting that power transmission lines from Khorasan Razavi to Afghanistan will also increase from 132 KV to 500 KV, which will benefit both parties.
Mouneseh Hassanzadeh, Herat deputy governor-general for social affairs, said that the agreement covering four fields.
Negotiations at the 4th meeting of the Joint Economic Summit of Khorasan Razavi and Herat were aimed at improving bilateral relations, growing economic relations, and creating investment opportunities, she said.
Notable that 4th meeting of the Joint Economic Summit of Khorasan Razavi and Herat was held from January 7-8 in Mashhad.
Latest News
Four policemen, including commander killed in Herat: officials
Four security force members, including Naqibullah Sultanzai, the police chief of Ghorian district, were killed in clashes with Taliban in the district last night, confirmed provincial council member.
Mohammad Sardar Bahaduri, a member of Herat Provincial Council, said that heavy clashes were ongoing between Taliban and Afghan security forces members last night.
He said that Naqibullah Sultanzai and his three soldiers have been killed in the clashes and six other wounded.
According to the officials with the arrival of Afghan Air forces Taliban escaped from the battlefield.
Herat local officials also confirmed the death of Naqibullah Sultanzai, the police chief of Ghorian district.
However, the Taliban has not commented on the attack so far.
Latest News
China ‘unaware’ of any Afghan deportation of Chinese on spying charges: report
China is unaware of the deportation of Chinese nationals from Afghanistan on spying charges said Hua Chunying a foreign ministry spokeswoman on Thursday to Reuters.
This comes as Ahmad Zia Saraj, chief of Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) told Wolesi Jirga, or lower house of Afghan parliament on Monday that he could confirm the arrest of people from a “Chinese network” but did not provide further details.
“I’m unaware of what you mentioned,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a media briefing in Beijing on Wednesday when asked about the Hindustan Times report.
“But I want to tell you that China and Afghanistan’s relations have always been very friendly, and our cooperation is very friendly in every field and is proceeding normally.”
India’s Hindustan Times newspaper said at least 10 Chinese nationals linked to Beijing’s spy agency had been detained in December in Kabul and later pardoned and deported.
Three high-ranking sources in Afghanistan told Reuters that 13 Chinese nationals, working as construction workers, carpenters and even running a clinic and bakery, were deported.
The high-ranking Afghan sources, at senior posts in the government, told Reuters that documents and materials the arrested Chinese nationals possessed showed they were working with an “unknown” Pakistani man believed to be a go-between Taliban insurgents, fighting the U.S.-backed government in Kabul, and Islamabad.
A spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, rejected any connection.
“It is nothing but mere propaganda,” Mujahid told Reuters in a message.
Pakistan’s foreign office and the Afghan Presidential Palace did not respond to requests for comment.
Atmar, Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process: MFA
Afghan, Iran local officials sign trade agreement
Four policemen, including commander killed in Herat: officials
China ‘unaware’ of any Afghan deportation of Chinese on spying charges: report
Politicians hint at establishment of interim government
Iran executes journalist accused of inspiring 2017 anti-govt protests
Electoral College will vote Monday, confirming Joe Biden’s win
Ariana News presenter, Fardin Amini lost life in a suicide attempt
First Covid-19 vaccine shipment to enter Afghanistan in mid-2021: MoPH
UN condemns attack and kidnapping of Nigerian school children
Tahawol: Regional countries’ role in Afghan peace process
Sola: Exclusive interview with Robin Raphel, US former diplomat
Zerbena: Afghan manufacturers express concerns over lack of land for their operations
Morning News Show: Kabul air pollution discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Concerns raised over targeted attacks against Afghan journalists
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Five killed in explosion targeting Kapisa Ulema head
-
Latest News5 days ago
Senators call on govt to take all necessary steps to safeguard journalists
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban accuse US of violating deal following airstrikes
-
Latest News3 days ago
NDS chief tells MPs Chinese spy ring was bust but provides no details
-
Latest News4 days ago
Freed Taliban prisoner killed on battlefield: governor’s media office
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kabul in the dark as Uzbekistan power is cut
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan scraps 200,000 illegal IDs held by Afghan refugees
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dozens killed in Niger attack