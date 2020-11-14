Atmar, German Envoy discuss Afghan peace process

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2020)

Acting Foreign Minister, Mohammad Haneef Atmar met with Markus Potzel, Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan, Saturday afternoon to discuss the Afghan peace process among other topics.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two sides discussed the obstacles and challenges facing the progress in peace talks, including the high level of violence and the call for an immediate ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

FM @MHaneefAtmar in meeting with Ger. Special Envoy @PotzelMarkus discussed challenges of #peacetalks, preparation for #2020AfgConf & how aid efficiency can support a lasting peace. Amb. Potzel shared his thoughts about the process & reaffirmed Ger commitment to peace in AFG. pic.twitter.com/r9cQSnkgsm — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) November 14, 2020

“At the outset, Foreign Minister thanked the people and government of Germany for their continued support and commitment to Afghanistan over the past 19 years, particularly the crucial role that Germany has played in the Afghanistan peace process,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the sides also discussed the preparation for the 2020 Conference on Afghanistan due to be held in Geneva on the 23-24 November.

“While emphasizing Germany’s support of the Afghanistan peace process and preservation of the democratic gains, including the Islamic Republic, Mr. Potzel said that his government is ready to participate and renew its commitment in the 2020 Conference on Afghanistan,” the statement noted.

Both sides have also stressed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Pretzel assured Minister Atmar of his country’s continued commitment and cooperation with Afghanistan,” the statement concluded.