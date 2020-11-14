Latest News
Atmar, German Envoy discuss Afghan peace process
Acting Foreign Minister, Mohammad Haneef Atmar met with Markus Potzel, Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan, Saturday afternoon to discuss the Afghan peace process among other topics.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two sides discussed the obstacles and challenges facing the progress in peace talks, including the high level of violence and the call for an immediate ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
FM @MHaneefAtmar in meeting with Ger. Special Envoy @PotzelMarkus discussed challenges of #peacetalks, preparation for #2020AfgConf & how aid efficiency can support a lasting peace. Amb. Potzel shared his thoughts about the process & reaffirmed Ger commitment to peace in AFG. pic.twitter.com/r9cQSnkgsm
— Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) November 14, 2020
“At the outset, Foreign Minister thanked the people and government of Germany for their continued support and commitment to Afghanistan over the past 19 years, particularly the crucial role that Germany has played in the Afghanistan peace process,” the statement read.
According to the statement, the sides also discussed the preparation for the 2020 Conference on Afghanistan due to be held in Geneva on the 23-24 November.
“While emphasizing Germany’s support of the Afghanistan peace process and preservation of the democratic gains, including the Islamic Republic, Mr. Potzel said that his government is ready to participate and renew its commitment in the 2020 Conference on Afghanistan,” the statement noted.
Both sides have also stressed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.
“Pretzel assured Minister Atmar of his country’s continued commitment and cooperation with Afghanistan,” the statement concluded.
Latest News
Imran Khan accuses India of sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan
Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan Saturday claimed that his country has provided “irrefutable evidence” of India’s sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan.
Pakistan reportedly has submitted the evidence to the United Nations. Khan also warned that Pakistan “cannot remain indifferent or silent.”
“Details of financial and material support and Indian state’s direct involvement in terrorism have been given to the world which, in the face of this evidence, cannot remain indifferent or silent,” Khan tweeted.
ہم نے پاکستان میں بھارت کی ریاستی دہشت گردی کے ناقابل تردید شواہد مہیا کردیے ہیں۔ مالی اور مادی امداد کی تفصیلات کیساتھ دہشت گردی میں ریاستِ ہندوستان کے براہِ راست کردار کی تفصیلات دنیا کے سامنے رکھ دی گئی ہیں جو ان شواہد کی موجودگی میں اب مزید خاموش یا لاتعلق نہیں رہ سکتی۔
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020
“We expect the international community to force India to end its terrorism & bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan.”
“Our resilient and courageous security agencies & forces will continue to give their all to protect our people,” the Pakistani Prime Minister stated.
“Let there be no doubt anywhere that we know how to defend our country and will continue to do so with our combined national resolve,” he noted.
India has not commented in this regard yet.
India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed countries, have frequently accused each other of supporting terrorists and targeting the other.
Latest News
Afghan Gardeners Need Markets, Storages
Gardeners in Kandahar and Takhar provinces urged the government to build cold storage and find markets so that they could prevent losses in their products.
In an exhibition held by Kandahar’s local officials and DI organization on Saturday, the Afghan gardeners stated that their products have increased but faced a lack of markets.
The exhibition was held in 34 booths, aimed at finding markets for Kandahar’s pomegranates.
The officials, however, promised to accelerate their efforts to find markets for the pomegranates.
Meanwhile, the Gardeners stated that holding exhibitions are not enough, “we need reasonable markets for our products.”
This comes as heavy clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters impose losses in crops of the gardeners in the Kandahar province.
Meanwhile, gardeners in the Warsaj district of Takhar province said that Apple products have been increased in the district but it has been rotted because of lack of market and cold storage.
Local officials of Takhar said that two cold storages are under construction, but acknowledged that it is not enough to keep the whole products.
Apple, apricot, cherries, almond, walnut are the main products of the Warsaj district, said the gardeners.
Latest News
Esper raised concern over early US drawdown from Afghanistan: report
US former Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, in a memo to the White House expressed his concerns about early withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan before he was fired by President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reports, quoting senior officials.
This comes as president Trump seeks withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan by Christmas.
According to the Washington post after consulting with senior military officers, Esper has sent a classified memo to the White House expressing concerns about additional cuts.
The Washington Post reports that “conditions on the ground were not yet right, Esper wrote, citing the ongoing violence, possible dangers to the remaining troops in the event of a rapid pullout, potential damage to alliances and apprehension about undercutting the negotiations.”
Colin Jackson, a senior Pentagon official told Washington Post, that he has advocated against a withdrawal now.
“We don’t have a single example where pulling the plug has gone well — Vietnam, Iraq,” he said, as quoted in the report. “Not one.”
One former senior White House official said it is not possible for the United States to remove all troops “without crushing the coalition there.”
“We can get down to maybe 4,500,” the official said. “But we cannot be at zero.”
US Sen. Rand Paul also stepped into the debate Wednesday.
“Reminder to those saying withdrawing troops may cause a ‘clash’ with Generals/Pentagon: there is only one Commander in Chief, it is Donald Trump and when he orders the troops out of Afghanistan, the only proper answer is ‘Yes sir,’ ” he tweeted.
On the other hand, Afghan analysts reacted to the Esper’s concerns and said that early poll out of US troops will be dangerous for Afghanistan and the region.
“The US should understands that international community can’t tolerate such irresponsible act. This will be dangerious for Afghanistan and the region,” said Tajuddin Milatmal, a political analyst.
However, Rahimullah Sirat Zadran, international relation analyst, said that US seek its interests.
“The US said that we work for our own interests, they do not work for Afghanistan and Afghans,” said Zadran.
Meanwhile, in a memo to the Defense Department workforce, Christopher C. Miller, acting secretary of defense described at length the respect he has for the institution and the sacrifices made by thousands of men and women who have deployed to the Middle East since the Sept. 11 attacks.
“Ending wars requires compromise and partnership. We met the challenge; we gave it our all. Now, it’s time to come home.” according to a mcclatchydc report quoting Christopher C. Miller, acting secretary of defense,
Atmar, German Envoy discuss Afghan peace process
Imran Khan accuses India of sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan
Afghan Gardeners Need Markets, Storages
Esper raised concern over early US drawdown from Afghanistan: report
Al-Qaeda’s second highest leader Was Killed in Iran: New York Times
Herat wins Women’s Football Premier League
Afghan refugees in Turkey scammed by Afghan criminals: report
Grenade attack on wedding in Badakhshan injures 15
16 killed in Pakistan landslide that buried minibus
Strikers signs Rashid Khan again for Big Bash League
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Afghan woman shot and blinded for working ‘outside the house’
- Featured5 days ago
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
- Latest News5 days ago
8 ANA soldiers killed in Taliban attack in Kunduz
- Latest News3 days ago
Biden to consider keeping counterterror forces in Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
Top Al-Qaeda leader killed in Farah: NDS
- Latest News4 days ago
At least two killed in helicopter crash in Nangarhar
- Latest News3 days ago
Uzbekistan supports Afghan-led peace process: Uzbek Minister
- Latest News4 days ago
An estimated 600 freed Taliban prisoners back on battlefields: MoI