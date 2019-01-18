Atmar Confirms Running for Presidential Poll, Picks Qanoni, Mohaqiq as His Deputies

(Last Updated On: January 18, 2019)

Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Friday officially confirmed that he will run for president in July presidential elections with Mohammad Younus Qanooni and Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq as his First Vice and Second Vice Presidents.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Atmar said he will visit the Independent Election Commission today to register his candidacy together with Qanooni and Mohaqiq.

“Later today I will be joined by my brothers M.Y. Qanooni & H.M. Mohaqiq to register our electoral ticket ‘Peace and Moderation’ for the upcoming presidential elections. I’ve lived an eventful life but today will stand out as a truly historic day for me. I’m humbled by the honour,” Atmar tweeted.

Atta Mohammad Noor, Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party has often accused Atmar of having links with the Taliban and Daesh to destabilize Balkh province, where he remained as governor of the province for almost 15 years.

Noor even had called for dismissal of Atmar as national security adviser before he stepped down from his post in late August last year.

However, it seems Noor has compromised with Atmar to be in his election ticket as Prime Minister – the post which is likely to be created after Atmar’s successful election campaign for July presidential poll.

Apart from Atta Noor, some other influential political and national figures are also among the supporters of Atmar during the coming elections including Ismail Khan, Hamid Karzai, and Sebghatullah Mojadedi.

It comes as to Independent Election Commission (IEC), the presidential elections are scheduled to be held on 20th of July this year.