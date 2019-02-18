Atmar Accuses Gov’t of Removing Officials with Links to His Election Ticket

(Last Updated On: February 18, 2019)

Presidential candidate Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Monday accused the government of removing officials with links to his election ticket.

Addressing a press conference in Kabul Atmar said that the presidency has taken “illegal cleansing” approach towards the government officials.

He claimed that so far 12 members of his election team have been sacked or forced to resign including Deputy Chief Executive Mohammad Mohaqiq who is the running mate of Atmar as his second deputy in July presidential elections.

Expressing his concerns over the dismissal of election commissioners following the amendment of electoral law, Atmar said that decision was made unilaterally as presidential candidates had not been consulted.

He also urged the government to consult with political leaders before appointing new election commissioners.

Regarding the consultative Loya Jirga which will be held next month, Atmar said that he supports the gathering if it truly represents the Afghan people, but he said he will be against it if is aimed to undermine the ongoing peace talks and be an election campaign.

President Ghani’s spokesman Haroon Chakhansoori, however, said that dismissals of government officials are part of government’s reform plan.

It comes as recently, a number of presidential candidates and political parties have criticized Amrullah Saleh’s participation in government’s official meetings.

They said Saleh’s participation in the meetings “illegal” and that more of a campaign for the elections.

However, Saleh said that has received no concessions from the government by accompanying the president in meetings.

He stressed the president has asked him to participate in some political and consultative meetings which focus on peace and war issues, adding that he has neither used this opportunity for his personal or any group’s interest and nor will use it.