Atmar Accuses Afghan Govt of ‘Destroying’ U.S.-led Peace Efforts

(Last Updated On: March 25, 2019)

Mohammad Haneef Atmar, a presidential candidate and former national security advisor has accused the Afghan government of destroying the U.S.-led efforts for the Afghan peace process.

Addressing a ceremony on Monday to mark the death anniversary of Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim in Balkh province, Atmar said that the Afghan government has challenged the peace process and that attempting to destroy the efforts of the international community led by the United States for Afghan peace.

Atmar said that Afghan politicians were making efforts to ensure “sustainable” peace in the country which could preserve Islamic values, Afghanistan’s republic system and Afghan people’s rights particularly women. But he said the Afghan government was not supporting them in their peace efforts.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the support of the government’s leadership. They don’t support because of their political interests, they don’t send their delegation to intra-Afghan dialogue and they are destroying the peace efforts of the international community led by the United States,” Atmar said.

He stressed that for the sake of peace, they were even ready to establish an interim government in the country.

“We want the kind of government which could honestly work, but not to be an obstacle [for peace efforts],” Atmar said. “Having an interim or caretaker government would be our priority to assure our people that peace and elections will come.”

In other parts of his speech, Atmar said that in the last five years over 50,000 Afghan security forces and civilians have been killed and 98,000 more wounded as a result of the ongoing war in the country.

He reiterated that ongoing imposed war must end and that a “fair and sustainable” peace is the only way to make this happen.

At the event, former governor of Balkh province and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party Atta Mohammad Noor once again warned the government of using “every option” if it fails to implement “agreement” being made after the introduction of new Balkh police chief.

Noor said he will not allow the government of President Ashraf Ghani to continue when its term ended on May 29.