Ataturk Hospital Staff Go On Strike Over Police Mistreat

More than 300 staff of the Ataturk hospital went on strike on Saturday after a police officer beat an on-duty doctor.

Doctors, nurses, pharmacist and the support staff of the hospital staged a protest before going on strike, saying a police officer from PD8 along with four of his bodyguards have beaten a doctor on Thursday evening and threatened him to death.

“One of our staff members was beaten though we treated the patient fairly, but he beat and insulted our [doctor] because he is a police officer,” said Dr. Qais Marouji, one of the protesters.

“We will continue our strike if the officials don’t investigate our complaints,” said Huma, a protesting nurse of the hospital.

Mujib-ul-Rahman, the victim doctor claimed that he was threatened to death by the police officer after he was beaten and insulted.

Ferdous Faramarz, spokesman of the Kabul Police said that the authorities have started their investigation into the issue.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the patients said that the strike has affected the patients and the government should punish those who have mistreated the doctors.

This comes as derelictions of duty and misusing from government resources are common in Afghanistan and similar incidents have repeatedly occurred in different parts of the country.