At Night Family Celebrates Birthday, Next Morning Buries Children

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2019)

The family members and relatives of those victims, who lost their lives in a car bomb in Kabul on Wednesday, blame government for its failure to provide security for its citizens.

A day after the release of Taliban’s top prisoners, a car bomb in Kabul claimed at least 12 lives including children. More than 20 others including four foreign nationals were wounded in the vehicle-borne IED attack.

The seven-year-old Hadis and twelve-year-old Dunya, brother and sister, were killed in the terrorist attack that no group has yet claimed responsibility. Some hours before Hadis was murdered in the attack, his father had organized his birthday celebration, without knowing that his daughter and son will never return back home.

On Thursday, Saboor Samadi, the father of the two kids, was sitting speechless at the corner of a mosque in Kabul to attend the funeral ceremony of his kids after he couldn’t participate at their burial due to the shock he has received.

Shafiq, the uncle of the two kids, told Ariana News that they have no demand from the government, because it has failed to prevent such tragedies and is not accountable to people.

“Before their martyrdom, they celebrated his birthday. In the morning, Hadis was telling his mother that he doesn’t want to go to school, but his mother asked him to attend the school without knowing what will happen to them,” Shafiq said.

A picture from the mother of the two kids also went viral on social media that looks devastated and destroyed at her two beautiful child’s funeral.

“The health condition of their family who have lost their dearest ones is very critical. Their father couldn’t attend at their burial ceremony. Another child of the family is in coma. Their mother was sitting between their coffins,” said Talwar, a close relative of the deceased children.

Mustafa, another child who had a lot of wishes for his future, has also lost his life in the cruel attack.

“He was very interested to learn technical systems. He was always dreaming to fix something at home, but he took all his wishes to grave,” Shuaib Habibzada, the uncle of Mustafa reminded his memories with him.

Afghan children, who deserve to live a normal and peaceful life like other children in the world, are victims of ugly war in the country.

“I’m calling on people to mobilize and bring changes to their fate,” said Qubad Rangbar, a relative of the deceased children.