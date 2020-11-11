Connect with us

At least two killed in helicopter crash in Nangarhar

Ariana News

26 mins ago

November 11, 2020

At least two security force members were killed and two wounded in a helicopter crash in Nangarhar province on Tuesday night, the Ministry of Defense claims. 

However, local officials said two helicopters crashed after dropping off reinforcement troops in Hasarak district of Nangarhar. 

Local officials also said that at least 10 people were wounded. 

No further details have been released.

Two policemen killed in early morning Kabul explosion

Ariana News

3 hours ago

November 11, 2020

November 11, 2020

Two policemen were killed and another wounded in an early morning magnetic IED explosion in Kabul city. 

The incident happened in Khair Khana area, in PD11. Early reports indicate that an explosive device had been attached to the police Ranger vehicle. 

In a separate attack, police confirmed two Afghan National Army soldiers were killed by unknown gunmen in Qala-e-Wazir, in Kabul on Tuesday night. 

These two incidents come amid a continuous increase in incidents around the country. 

No group has yet claimed responsibility for these attacks. 

 

Afghan woman shot and blinded for working ‘outside the house’

Ariana News

1 day ago

November 10, 2020

Reuters
November 10, 2020

A 33-year-old Afghan policewoman was left blind after gunmen attacked her in Ghazni for “working”, police confirmed. 

Khatera said the last thing she saw was three men on a motorcycle who then shot at her and stabbed her in the eyes with a knife. 

Speaking to Reuters, Khatera said when she woke up in hospital everything was dark. 

“I asked the doctors, why I can’t see anything? They told me that my eyes are still bandaged because of the wounds. But at that moment, I knew my eyes had been taken from me,” she said.

Both Khatera and local authorities blame the incident on Taliban insurgents who they say were following a tip-off from her father – who was vehemently opposed to her working outside the home. 

Khatera had only worked for the Ghazni police in the crime branch for a few months but had always dreamed of having a career, Reuters reported. 

“I wish I had served in police at least a year. If this had happened to me after that, it would have been less painful. It happened too soon … I only got to work and live my dream for three months,” she told Reuters.

Rights activists have said the attack on Khatera is indicative of a growing trend against women having jobs. 

Khatera said she had tried to convince her father to let her work outside the home for years – but to no avail. Eventually, Khatera’s husband agreed to allow her to join the police force. 

But, according to Reuters, her father continued to oppose the idea. 

Khatera’s dream as a child was to work outside the home and after years of trying to convince her father, to no avail, she was able to find support from her husband.

But her father, she said, did not give up on his opposition.

“Many times, as I went to duty, I saw my father following me … he started contacting the Taliban in the nearby area and asked them to prevent me from going to my job,” she said.

She said that he provided the Taliban with a copy of her ID card to prove she worked for police and that he had called her throughout the day she was attacked, asking for her location.

Ghazni’s police spokesman confirmed they believed the Taliban were behind the attack and that Khatera’s father had been taken into custody. Reuters was unable to reach him directly for comment.

A Taliban spokesman meanwhile told Reuters it was a family matter and they were not involved.

Khatera and her family, including five children, are now in hiding in Kabul.

Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Ariana News

1 day ago

November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020

US President Donald Trump said on Monday night he had “terminated” Defense Secretary Mark Esper, appearing to use his final months in office after his election defeat to settle scores within his administration, Reuters reported.

Trump and Esper were known to have different opinions on a range of issues and had been particularly angered by Esper’s public opposition to Trump’s threats to use active duty military forces in the past few months to suppress street protests over racial injustice after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Trump, said in a post on Twitter late Monday night that “Mark Esper has been terminated,” and that Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will become acting secretary of defense “with immediate effect”. 

According to Reuters, the Senate would be highly unlikely to confirm any new nominee before Trump leaves office in January.

According to Reuters, the Pentagon had no immediate comment.

Sources said Esper had long been preparing for the prospect of his resignation or dismissal following last week’s election, particularly if Trump were to win a second term in office.

Trump has meanwhile steadfastly refused to acknowledge his election loss.

