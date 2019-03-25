At Least Seven People Injured in Nangarhar Blast

(Last Updated On: March 25, 2019)

At least seven people were wounded in a mine blast on Monday morning in Jalalabad city of eastern Nangarhar province, a local official said.

Attaullah Khogyani a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the explosion happened close to a health center at PD1 area of Jalalabad city.

According to Khogyani, all victims were transferred to the local hospitals.

However, the provincial health officials said that eight people including three children and three women were injured in the incident.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nangarhar is among relatively restive provinces of Afghanistan where the Taliban and Daesh insurgents are actively operating in its number of remote districts.