At least seven killed in Herat explosion

A car bomb detonated in western Herat province on Saturday evening, killing at least seven people, sources said.

Herat police headquarters said in a statement that a vehicle carrying explosives detonated in the Haji Abbas area in PD12 of Herat city at 6:50 this evening.

Police said an investigation had been started into the incident.

Herat Intelligence officials said a magnetic IED was attached to a vehicle which resulted in the explosion.

The security officials did not provide details about the casualties.

Arif Jalali, Head of Herat Hospital, stated that seven dead bodies, including four women and three men, and nine wounded people – including five women and four men – have been taken to the hospital.

Immediately, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.