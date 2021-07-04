At least nine districts fall to Taliban across the country

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2021)

Sources told Ariana News Sunday afternoon that at least nine districts have fallen to the Taliban in the last 24 hours.

According to the sources, Taliban militants have seized control of Argo, Kofab, Zibak, Kohistan, and Baharak districts of Badakhshan; Worsaj in Takhar; Zerok in Paktika; and Panjwai in Kandahar province.

Currently, heavy clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban militants are underway in 20 provinces.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated that at least 143 insurgents were killed and 121 others wounded in counter-attacks in the last 24 hours.

Fawad Aman, a deputy spokesman for the ministry of defense said that the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) are in an “assaulting mood and are conducting operations against the Taliban.”

Meanwhile, a key Taliban commander was killed in western Herat province on Saturday night.

Local officials stated that Mullah Abdul Rauf Mukhles was responsible for a number of “terror and suicide attacks.”

The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.