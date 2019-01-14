At Least Four Killed, 114 Wounded in Monday’s Car-bomb Blast in Kabul

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2019)

At least four killed and 114 more wounded in the car bombing in the capital Kabul on Monday, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish said that the explosion had taken place near Green village compound in eastern Kabul – where international company and NGO offices are located.

He said at least four people were killed and 114 more including children and women were wounded in the blast.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting that it targeted foreign nationals in the bombing.