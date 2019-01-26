At least Five Killed in Baghlan Mine Blast

(Last Updated On: January 26, 2019)

At least five people were killed and four others wounded in a mine explosion late on Friday in northern Baghlan province, local sources said Saturday.

The incident happened at a volleyball ground in Tala Wa Barfak district of the province, local sources told Ariana News. According to the sources, all wounded people have been transferred to the hospitals in the provincial capital, Pule Khumri City.

Local officials have not made a comment regarding the incident yet.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Baghlan is among the insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan, where Taliban insurgents are active in a number of its districts.