At least 8 Taliban militants killed in Zabul province

The Afghan Military in the South has announced that 8 Taliban militants were killed and 17 others were captured during a clash with the security forces in southern Zabul province.

The 205th Atal Corps in a statement has said that during a joint clearing operation by the Afghan Special Forces and the 205th Corps, 17 insurgents have been captured in Nawbahar district of Zabul province.

The statement further indicated that the security forces encountered heavy clashes with the Taliban which resulted in eight Taliban killed and an additional five were injured.

Zabul Province has seen an increase of Taliban activity since the announcement of their spring offensive, Al Fath, however, Zabul security forces have taken steps under the security plan Operation Khalid, like this recent operation, to lower violence across the province and prevent future attacks by the Taliban.

The Taliban did not make any comment regarding the incident yet.