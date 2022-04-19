At least 6 killed and 11 wounded in three explosions in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 19, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials confirmed three explosions occurred in the Dasht-e Barchi area of PD18 in Kabul city on Tuesday morning and that at least 17 people were killed or wounded.

The blasts reportedly took place in front of the Abdul Rahim Shahid Public School.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police headquarters, confirmed that three explosions had taken place at the public school, saying that locals and students had been killed.

“According to preliminary information, six of our compatriots were martyred and 11 others were injured in various explosions in front of Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in PD18,” Zadran said.

According to Zadran security forces have arrived in the area and an investigation is underway.

Some eyewitnesses meanwhile said that another explosion took place in front of a school called Mumtaz, which resulted in many casualties.

It is said that most of the victims of these explosions are school and educational center students.

The Kabul Emergency Hospital said seven people had been taken to the hospital from the blast site so far.

According to the hospital, many of the injured are children.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.