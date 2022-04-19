Latest News
At least 6 killed and 11 wounded in three explosions in Kabul
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials confirmed three explosions occurred in the Dasht-e Barchi area of PD18 in Kabul city on Tuesday morning and that at least 17 people were killed or wounded.
The blasts reportedly took place in front of the Abdul Rahim Shahid Public School.
Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police headquarters, confirmed that three explosions had taken place at the public school, saying that locals and students had been killed.
“According to preliminary information, six of our compatriots were martyred and 11 others were injured in various explosions in front of Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in PD18,” Zadran said.
According to Zadran security forces have arrived in the area and an investigation is underway.
Some eyewitnesses meanwhile said that another explosion took place in front of a school called Mumtaz, which resulted in many casualties.
It is said that most of the victims of these explosions are school and educational center students.
The Kabul Emergency Hospital said seven people had been taken to the hospital from the blast site so far.
According to the hospital, many of the injured are children.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.
Latest News
IEA officials visit victims of Pakistani airstrikes, deny existence of TTP
The Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Defense, Mali Khan, visited families of victims of Pakistani airstrikes in Khost on Monday and said they have strengthened Afghanistan’s borders with more troops, weapons and equipment.
The Ministry of Defense says that Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces are ready to defend their country against any threat and that there is no power in the region or in the world to fight these forces.
At the same time, the IEA’s spokesman denies the presence of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) in Afghanistan.
He also said IEA forces are defending Afghanistan and that the tensions with Pakistan will be resolved through diplomatic channels.
During the visit Khan urged the families of victims to be patient but said no military order has been given in terms of responding to the airstrikes.
Khan, however, says Afghanistan’s borders have been strengthened with more troops, weapons and equipment.
“Forces, weapons and other equipment have reached the border, no power can oppose the forces of the Islamic Emirate, I assure you that as in the past you lived in peace, from now on live in peace,” he said.
At the same time, the IEA’s spokesman has denied the presence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan, but did say there could be problems in the mountainous and remote areas.
Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the forces of the Islamic Emirate are defending Afghanistan and that tensions with Pakistan will be resolved through diplomatic channels.
“We do not admit the existence of TTP, we do not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against another country or threaten our territory against Pakistan. Even if there are problems in difficult mountainous areas, they should be resolved jointly, not by bombing and attacks,” said Mujahid.
This comes after at least 47 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 20 others were injured in Pakistani military airstrikes and rocket attacks in Kunar and Khost provinces on Friday night.
Pakistan claims it has carried out attacks against Pakistani Taliban insurgent centers that threaten its security and stability from Afghanistan, as well as because of sniper attacks by the group that attack Pakistani troops from Afghanistan.
Latest News
Pakistan grants extension to India to deliver aid to Afghanistan
Pakistan has decided to grant a two month extension to India for the transportation overland of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
In a statement on Sunday, the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman said the extension was granted “as a manifestation of their sincere efforts towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan”.
This comes after India recently requested an extension to transport the 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life saving medicines to Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border.
Pakistan approved a request by India in November to transport the aid via road, across Pakistan.
Latest News
Passport department to only issue passports valid for 10 years
Afghanistan’s Passport Directorate said Monday it hopes to reduce overcrowding at its offices and will issue passports from now on that are valid for ten years.
In the past, applicants could apply for a passport valid for either five or ten years.
According to the directorate, this applies to all passport holders over the age of 15.
However, minors, under the age of 15, will be issued five-year passports.
The fee for a five-year passport was 5,500 afghanis and for a ten-year passport was 11,000 afghanis.
