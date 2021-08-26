At least 6 killed, 60 wounded in Kabul explosions

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2021)

The Emergency Hospital in Kabul has confirmed at least six killed and 60 wounded in Thursday’s explosions outside the airport.

A spokesman told Ariana News that six bodies and about 60 wounded people had been taken to the hospital.

The explosion happened at about 6.25pm outside Abbey Gate, which leads directly into the military side of the airport.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby earlier confirmed that among the casualties were American citizens.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate,” he tweeted.

The exact number of casualties was still unknown but the area where the explosions happened had been densely packed with Afghans trying to get on evacuation flights.

Appeals had however been put out by numerous embassies and foreign governments during the course of the day calling on people at the airport gates to leave immediately as there had been credible intelligence received regarding an imminent attack.