Latest News
At least 6 killed, 60 wounded in Kabul explosions
The Emergency Hospital in Kabul has confirmed at least six killed and 60 wounded in Thursday’s explosions outside the airport.
A spokesman told Ariana News that six bodies and about 60 wounded people had been taken to the hospital.
The explosion happened at about 6.25pm outside Abbey Gate, which leads directly into the military side of the airport.
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby earlier confirmed that among the casualties were American citizens.
“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate,” he tweeted.
The exact number of casualties was still unknown but the area where the explosions happened had been densely packed with Afghans trying to get on evacuation flights.
Appeals had however been put out by numerous embassies and foreign governments during the course of the day calling on people at the airport gates to leave immediately as there had been credible intelligence received regarding an imminent attack.
Latest News
Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible’ Daesh threat
The United States and allies urged Afghans to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State (IS/Daesh) militants.
In an alert issued on Wednesday evening, the U.S. embassy in Kabul advised citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and said those already at the gates should leave immediately, citing unspecified “security threats”.
In a similar advisory, Britain told people in the airport area to move away and its armed forces minister, James Heappey, said intelligence of a possible suicide bomb attack by Daesh had become “much firmer”.
“I can’t stress the desperation of the situation enough. The threat is credible, it is imminent, it is lethal. We wouldn’t be saying this if we weren’t genuinely concerned about offering Islamic State a target that is just unimaginable,” Heappey told BBC radio.
Australia also issued a warning for people to stay away from the airport while Belgium ended its evacuation operations because of the danger of attack.
The Dutch government also issued a warning and said it expected to carry out its last evacuation flight on Thursday, leaving behind some who are eligible to travel to the Netherlands.
The Taliban, whose fighters are guarding the perimeter outside the airport, are enemies of the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K).
“Our guards are also risking their lives at Kabul airport, they face a threat too from the Islamic State group,” said a Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Latest News
Republicans want answers on whether Ghani embezzled $169 million
Republicans in the US House Oversight Committee have called for exiled president Ashraf Ghani to face criminal charges if he indeed fled the country with duffel bags full of money.
Reports last week emerged that Ghani fled Kabul for the UAE just hours before the Taliban take over and took with him $169 million in cash.
Ghani has since issued a video statement denying these allegations.
In a letter obtained first by Fox News to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the lawmakers cite reports that “Ghani in fact had so much looted money with him when he fled Afghanistan that not all of it would fit in his helicopter and that he was forced to leave money lying on the tarmac.”
Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, and Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., sent letters Tuesday to both Garland and Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking for a briefing no later than August 31 on whether Ghani is in possession of US taxpayer dollars and whether the US government is seeking criminal charges against him.
“If true, this was not the dignified exit of a benevolent head of state, but that of a coward and grifter,” the lawmakers wrote to Blinken in a letter first obtained by Fox News.
“The United States must do everything in its power to seize any illicitly gained funds that were corruptly embezzled by President Ghani. If he diverted funds from their intended purposes, the U.S. should bring him to justice,” Fox News reported.
The lawmakers say corrupt foreign government officials cannot be permitted to personally enrich themselves with American money destined to safeguard the Afghan people.
“This is particularly the case where President Ghani’s reckless and cowardly actions likely contributed to the speed with which the Taliban took over the country and toppled the Afghan government,” they wrote.
Ghani meanwhile claimed last week he left with only the clothes on his back in order to prevent bloodshed.
“I was forced to leave Afghanistan with one set of traditional clothes, a vest and the sandals I was wearing,” Ghani said.
Latest News
Germany pledges additional aid for Afghan people
Germany’s Ambassador to Kabul, Potzel Markus said in a series of tweets late Wednesday that Germany has pledged to increase humanitarian aid for the Afghan people through international organizations by €100 million ($117 million).
He said: “Resumption of development cooperation will be dependent on conditions, as was the case with the Afghan government in the past.”
Markus also said he met with Taliban leader Sher Abbas Stanekzai in Doha on Wednesday and discussed “the urgent need for a functioning airport in Kabul as a prerequisite for diplomatic and NGO presence in Afghanistan.”
“Director Stanekzai assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after 31 August,” he said.
This comes after US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said on Tuesday that the Taliban agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians trying to leave the country.
At least 6 killed, 60 wounded in Kabul explosions
Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible’ Daesh threat
Morning News Show: Psychological effect of the political situation on people discussed
Republicans want answers on whether Ghani embezzled $169 million
Tahawool: G7 summit on Afghanistan
China says Taliban expected to play ‘important’ Afghan peace role
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
Americans urged to leave Afghanistan due to security situation
Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated
Morning News Show: Psychological effect of the political situation on people discussed
Tahawool: G7 summit on Afghanistan
Sola: Efforts to establish new government discussed
Tahawool: Evacuation process and Taliban’s efforts for legitimacy discussed
Sola: Efforts to establish new government discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Taliban promise to support cricket
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan mother gives birth moments after landing in Germany
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban to form a 12-member council to run Afghanistan: Sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia is ready to return to Moscow format of talks on Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
UK says it has evacuated over 7,000 people from Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
RSF presses Biden to evacuate journalists
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump lashes out at Biden over Afghanistan ‘humiliation’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Biden pledges continued evacuation support