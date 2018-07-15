At Least 6 Killed, 4 Injured in Kabul Suicide Bombing

(Last Updated On: July 15, 2018 6:02 pm)

At least six people were killed and four others wounded in a suspected suicide bombing in front of the Ministry of Rural, Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Faridoon Azhand, a spokesman for the MRRD told Ariana News that the blast occurred outside the gate when the ministry staff were leaving work for the day.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports suggest that two French citizens were also slightly injured in the incident.

Last month, at least 17 people were killed, and 40 wounded after a suicide bomber targeted the ministry staff when they were leaving work toward their homes.

The Islamic State (IS) also known as Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack at that time.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the fresh attack.