Latest News
At least 44 killed, 67 injured in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq
At least 44 people were killed and over 67 injured in a fire likely caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a coronavirus hospital in Iraq‘s southern city of Nassiriya, health officials and police said on Monday.
As rescuers combed the smoke-charred building in search of more bodies, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held urgent meetings with senior ministers and ordered the suspension and arrest of health and civil defense managers in Nassiriya, his office said in a statement.
The manager of the hospital was also suspended and ordered to be arrested, the statement added. Already decimated by war and sanctions, Iraq‘s healthcare system has struggled to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has killed 17,592 people and infected more than 1.4 million.
Health officials at Nassiriya said search operations at the al-Hussain coronavirus hospital were continuing after the fire was brought under control, but thick smoke was making it difficult to enter some of the burnt wards.
In April, a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad killed at least 82 people and injured 110 others. Health sources said earlier the death toll from Monday’s fire could rise as many patients were still missing. Two health workers were among the dead, they said.
Latest News
UNHCR warns of looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Latest News
Atmar in Tajikistan for SCO meeting on Afghanistan
Arrived in beautiful city of Dushanbe 🇹🇯 to attend & address the #ShanghaiCooperationOrganization-Afghanistan Contact Group Meeting. Also look forward to bilateral engagements with FMs of #SCO countries to discuss our cooperation on peace, security & economic development.
— Mohammed Haneef Atmar محمد حنیف اتمر (@MHaneefAtmar) July 13, 2021
Latest News
Blast kills four, wounds 11 in Kabul
Four civilians were killed and 11 others wounded in an IED blast in Kabul city on Tuesday, police said.
According to police, the blast took place in the Jade Maiwand area in PD1 of the city at around 2:50 pm on Tuesday.
Eyewitnesses told Ariana News that all the victims were civilians, including street vendors and passers-by.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Kabul police, however, stated that an investigation is underway.
Police blamed the Taliban militants for the attack.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.
UNHCR warns of looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
At least 44 killed, 67 injured in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq
Atmar in Tajikistan for SCO meeting on Afghanistan
Blast kills four, wounds 11 in Kabul
Tahawol: Introduce of new commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan discussed
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Israel’s new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
UAE to suspend entry from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
Tahawol: Introduce of new commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Millions of Afghans need humanitarian assistance
Pas Az Khabar: Parliament’s reaction over VP Saleh claims against MP Amir Shah Naebzada discussed
Sola: Efforts to resume intra-Afghan peace talks discussed
Morning News Show Part 2: Afghan MP accused of having ties with Taliban discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban fighters capture key Afghan border crossing with Iran
-
Business3 days ago
Border crossings seized by Taliban impact customs revenue
-
Latest News2 days ago
Air defense system installed at Kabul Airport
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ismail Khan vows to fight against Taliban
-
Featured5 days ago
Biden: US military mission in Afghanistan will end Aug 31
-
Latest News4 days ago
Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52
-
Latest News3 days ago
Erdogan says consensus reached on security at Kabul airport