Latest News

At least 44 killed, 67 injured in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo credit Reuters
(Last Updated On: July 13, 2021)

At least 44 people were killed and over 67 injured in a fire likely caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a coronavirus hospital in Iraq‘s southern city of Nassiriya, health officials and police said on Monday.

As rescuers combed the smoke-charred building in search of more bodies, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held urgent meetings with senior ministers and ordered the suspension and arrest of health and civil defense managers in Nassiriya, his office said in a statement.

The manager of the hospital was also suspended and ordered to be arrested, the statement added. Already decimated by war and sanctions, Iraq‘s healthcare system has struggled to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has killed 17,592 people and infected more than 1.4 million.

Health officials at Nassiriya said search operations at the al-Hussain coronavirus hospital were continuing after the fire was brought under control, but thick smoke was making it difficult to enter some of the burnt wards.

In April, a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad killed at least 82 people and injured 110 others. Health sources said earlier the death toll from Monday’s fire could rise as many patients were still missing. Two health workers were among the dead, they said.

Latest News

UNHCR warns of looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 13, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2021)
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has warned of a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as the escalating conflict brings increased human suffering and civilian displacement.
 
An estimated 270,000 Afghans have been newly displaced inside the country since January 2021 – primarily due to insecurity and violence –  bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million, the UNHCR said in a statement Tuesday.
 
Families forced to flee their homes in recent weeks cite the worsening security situation as the predominant reason for their flight.
 
In addition to ongoing fighting, displaced civilians have told UNHCR and partners of incidents of extortion by non-state armed groups and the presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on major roads. Many have reported interruptions to social services and a loss of income due to rising insecurity.
 
The number of civilian casualties has risen 29 percent during the first quarter of this year compared to 2020, according to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). An increasing proportion of women and children were among those targeted.  
 
The needs of those who have had to flee suddenly are acute, UNHCR said in the statement adding that the organization and its partners are assisting newly displaced Afghans with emergency shelter, food, health, water and sanitation support and cash assistance.
 
The UNHCR also warned that a failure to reach a peace agreement in Afghanistan and stem the current violence will lead to further displacement within the country, as well as to neighbouring countries and beyond.
 
The organization in turn called on the international community to step up support to the Afghan government and the people at this critical moment, in a spirit of solidarity and burden-sharing.
 
“Humanitarian resources are currently falling dramatically short. UNHCR’s financial appeal for the Afghanistan situation (including operations for Afghan refugees in Pakistan and Iran) remains acutely underfunded, at only 43 percent of a total $337 million required,” the statement read.
Latest News

Atmar in Tajikistan for SCO meeting on Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 13, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2021)
The Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs Haneef Atmar traveled to Tajikistan on Tuesday morning for the fourth meeting of the Afghanistan Contact Group within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
 
According to a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs, the meeting will be held over two days, from July 13 to 14, and will include a number of foreign ministers – from the eight member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

 
The meeting will focus on Afghanistan’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, its cooperation with Afghanistan in the joint fight against terrorism and extremism, the security situation in Afghanistan and its effects on regional stability and prosperity.
 
Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry criticized the Taliban delegation’s visit to Turkmenistan.
 
The ministry said in a statement that the Taliban delegations’ visits to the region were taking place at a time when recent Taliban attacks have killed more than 3,500 people and displaced more than 200,000.
Latest News

Blast kills four, wounds 11 in Kabul

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 13, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2021)

Four civilians were killed and 11 others wounded in an IED blast in Kabul city on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the blast took place in the Jade Maiwand area in PD1 of the city at around 2:50 pm on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told Ariana News that all the victims were civilians, including street vendors and passers-by. 

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kabul police, however, stated that an investigation is underway.

Police blamed the Taliban militants for the attack.

The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.

