At least 30 Thousand Tourists Visited Ancient Herat City Last Year

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2019)

The Tourism Directorate in Herat says the number of inbound tourists has grown in the province, asserting that at least 30,000 domestic and foreign tourists have visited monumental and historical places in Herat in 2018.

The tourism industry in Afghanistan has declined due to years of continued armed conflict in the war-weary country. Some countries including the U.S. and UK have advised their citizens against traveling to most parts of Afghanistan.

However, despite security risks, some tourists are keen to pay visit to historical places in the country.

“Herat is hosting most of the international hotels, providing better services and living environment for tourists visited the province,” said Wahidullah Sultani, head of Tourism Directorate in Herat, adding that the security situation is slightly better in Herat compared to other provinces.

It has been said that the provincial city and many districts of Herat province have more than 1,000 places that attract tourists each year.

However, local authorities said due to lack of security, proper living facilities, and a transportation system, the tourism industry in Herat has declined.

“No fundamental steps being taken in the tourism industry in Herat, and the capacity which should have been used in this regard being missed due to the negligence,” said Fatema Jafari, a member of Herat provincial council.

According to the Information and Culture Department in Herat, despite more than 200 tourism agencies are holding a license, only two of them are currently operating in the province.