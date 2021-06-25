Latest News
At least 30 power pylons destroyed in last six months: DABS
Afghanistan’s power supply company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said Thursday that at least 30 electricity pylons have been destroyed around the country in the current solar year, causing millions of dollars in losses.
Two days ago, two pylons were destroyed by unknown individuals in Salang area of Parwan province, leaving Kabul and a number of other provinces without electricity.
DABS officials said that one pylon has been repaired while technicians are still working on the second pylon.
“In the past six months, 30 power pylons were destroyed by enemies that caused $952,000 in losses to the company,” said Sangar Niazia, a spokesman for DABS.
Meanwhile, the Afghanistan chamber of industries and mines, stated that investors have been losing $1.5 million daily due to power outages in industrial parks.
“When the pylons are destroyed, our investors lose nearly $1.5 million a day,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of the chamber.
Kabul residents meanwhile have criticized DABS for not being able to provide enough electricity to the city.
Latest News
Biden says Afghan interpreters who “risked their lives” for US troops won’t be left behind
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday (June 24) said Afghan interpreters who aided American troops during the 20-year-long war would not be abandoned to their fate when the United States and its allies complete their withdrawal from that nation.
The United States is planning to evacuate a group of vulnerable Afghan interpreters before the U.S. military completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan so they can wrap up their visa applications from safety, U.S. officials said.
The evacuation of the at-risk Afghans will include their family members for a total of as many as 50,000 people, a senior Republican lawmaker told Reuters.
The decision by President Joe Biden’s administration risks inflaming a sense of crisis in Afghanistan, just a day before Biden meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for talks in Washington aimed at projecting a sense of partnership despite the U.S. military exit.
Responding to questions after a White House speech, Biden said, “Those who helped us are not going to be left behind … They’re welcome here just like anyone else who risked their lives to help us.”
His meeting with Ghani comes as Taliban insurgents press a major offensive in Afghanistan, triggering growing concern in Congress.
Latest News
Hundreds of Parwan residents prepare to fight Taliban in Baghlan
Hundreds of former Mujahideen leaders and fighters, along with officials in Parwan province have come together in preparation to fight the Taliban in neighboring Baghlan province.
Parwan residents, who have taken up arms, said they will not allow the Taliban to seize power.
“We are ready to confront them,” said Zalmay, a member of the public uprising force.
“We will fight till our last breath; we will not allow the Taliban to become dominant. We have experience with them,” said Gul Agha, another member of the uprising force.
“I am ready 100% to go to the frontline,” said Abdul Rahman, another member.
Some former Mujahideen leaders also warned that they will never allow the Taliban to seize power.
“This is our territory, we will not let anyone be dominated by foreign orders,” said Jan Ahmad, a former Mujahideen leader.
Officials meanwhile said government will provide people with weapons if they want to fight the Taliban.
Ghulam Bahauddin Jailani, State Minister for Disaster Management.meanwhile said: “The north will become a grave for Taliban.”
This comes after hundreds of former Afghan Mujahideen and other residents from the northern parts of Kabul held a rally on Wednesday in support of the Afghan security forces in their fight against the Taliban.
Latest News
US to send Afghanistan 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
The White House says it will provide Afghanistan with 3 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine to help with a coronavirus outbreak fueled by the delta variant, AP reported.
According to the report the White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre made the announcement aboard Air Force One on Thursday as President Joe Biden flew to Raleigh, North Carolina, to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. The announcement also came a day before Biden meets with Afghanistan’s leaders at the White House on Friday.
Jean-Pierre says the Johnson & Johnson vaccines — only one shot is required — could be shipped as soon as next week.
The U.S. is also providing oxygen and other supplies to Afghanistan.
The 3 million doses are part of an overall donation of 55 million doses to the world that the White House announced earlier this week.
The announcement comes after on Thursday, the Afghan Ministry of Public Health reported 1,900 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths from the virus in a day.
While the virus is on surge, the government once again extended the closure of educational centers for another two weeks on Thursday.
