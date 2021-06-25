At least 30 power pylons destroyed in last six months: DABS

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2021)

Afghanistan’s power supply company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said Thursday that at least 30 electricity pylons have been destroyed around the country in the current solar year, causing millions of dollars in losses.

Two days ago, two pylons were destroyed by unknown individuals in Salang area of Parwan province, leaving Kabul and a number of other provinces without electricity.

DABS officials said that one pylon has been repaired while technicians are still working on the second pylon.

“In the past six months, 30 power pylons were destroyed by enemies that caused $952,000 in losses to the company,” said Sangar Niazia, a spokesman for DABS.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan chamber of industries and mines, stated that investors have been losing $1.5 million daily due to power outages in industrial parks.

“When the pylons are destroyed, our investors lose nearly $1.5 million a day,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of the chamber.

Kabul residents meanwhile have criticized DABS for not being able to provide enough electricity to the city.