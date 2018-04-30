At Least 25 Including Journalists Killed in Twin Suicide Bombings in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2018 12:28 pm)

Two consecutive suicide bombings rocked the most protected “green zone” area of Kabul city around 8:00 AM this morning in which 25 people have been confirmed as dead and over 40 others wounded.

At least 21 people people were killed and 27 others wounded as the result of the explosions, according to Wahidullah Majroh, spokesperson of Ministry of Public Health and Najib Danesh, spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior.

Later, spokesperson of Kabul Police Chief said that at least 25 people including four security forces lost their lives and more than 40 others wounded in today’s twin suicide bombings.

“A suicide bomber using a motorcycle exploded his explosives in Shashdarak area, belonging to PD9 of Kabul city,” spokesperson of Kabul Police Chief Hashmat Istanikzai told Ariana News.

According to MoI’s spokesperson, Najib Danesh, the first suicide bomber riding a motorcycle targeted a facility belonging to Afghan security forces in the area while the second one disguising as a journalists detonated his explosives among a crowd of civilians that caused more of the fatalities.

Reports suggest that around eight journalists of TOLOnew, 1TV, Jahan TV, Mashal TV, and a prominent photographer of AFP, Shah Marai, have been dead in the deadly bombings.