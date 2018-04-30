At Least 21 Killed in Two Consecutive Explosions in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2018 10:20 am)

Two consecutive explosions rocked the most protected “green zone” area of Kabul city around 8:00 AM this morning in which 21 people have been confirmed as dead and 27 others wounded.

At least 21 people people were killed and 27 others wounded as the result of the explosions, according to Wahidullah Majroh, spokesperson of Ministry of Public Health.

“A suicide bomber using a motorcycle exploded his explosives in Shashdarak area, belonging to PD9 of Kabul city,” spokesperson of Kabul Police Chief Hashmat Istanikzai told Ariana News.

The second blast reportedly occurred among the civilians, journalists, and health facilitators and an AFP photographer was confirmed dead in the blast.