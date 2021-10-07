World
At least 20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan
At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when an earthquake struck southern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday morning, Disaster Management Authority Director General Naseer Nasir said.
The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck while people were sleeping. Rescue workers said the dead were mostly women and children.
The quake was relatively shallow at 20 kms with an epicentre 102 km east of Quetta, said the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
More than 100 mud houses collapsed and a large number were damaged, including government buildings. Hundreds of people were rendered homeless, Sohail Anwar, deputy commissioner in the city of Harnai, told Reuters.
Social media showed houses shaking and light fittings swaying as the quake struck, and later stunned residents gathering in the street in the dark.
The injured were rushed to hospital, while some were treated on stretchers in the street under phone torch light.
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Quetta in 1935, killing between 30,000 and 60,000 people, making it one of the deadliest quakes to hit South Asia in recorded history.
Science & Technology
Trio win physics Nobel for work deciphering chaotic climate
Japanese-born American Syukuro Manabe, German Klaus Hasselmann and Italian Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for work that helps understand complex physical systems such as Earth’s changing climate.
In a decision hailed by the U.N. weather agency as a sign of a consensus forming around man-made global warming, one half of the 10-million Swedish crown ($1.15 million) prize goes in equal parts to Manabe, 90, and Hasselmann, 89, for modelling earth’s climate and reliably predicting global warming.
The other half goes to Parisi for discovering in the early 1980s “hidden rules” behind seemingly random movements and swirls in gases or liquids that can also be applied to aspects of neuroscience, machine learning and starling flight formations.
“Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann laid the foundation of our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement. “Giorgio Parisi is rewarded for his revolutionary contributions to the theory of disordered materials and random processes.”
Hasselmann, who is at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, told Reuters from his home that he did not want to wake up from what he described as a beautiful dream.
“I am retired, you know, and have been a bit lazy lately. I am happy about the honour. The research continues,” he said.
The Academy said Manabe, who works at Princeton University in the United States, had laid the foundation in the 1960s for today’s understanding of Earth’s climate after moving to the United States from Japan to continue his research.
Interviewed by U.S. and Japanese journalists at his home, Manabe said he believed his award reflected the Academy’s recognition of climate change, which he said will continue to intensify with more droughts, torrential rains, warming of land masses and melting of polar ice.
“Already, as you know, there are many phenomena showing climate change is happening,” he said in Japanese. “And I think that is the reason why the theme of climate change was selected for the award this time.”
Asked in English how he would address climate change sceptics, he smiled and replied, “That problem is about a million times more difficult than understanding climate change. It is very mysterious to me.”
Hasselmann, the Academy said, had developed models about 10 years later that became instrumental in proving that mankind’s carbon dioxide emissions cause rising temperatures in the atmosphere.
Swedish artist who drew blasphemous caricature dies in car crash
Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, known for his blasphemous depiction of Prophet Mohammed, died in a car accident along with police officers who had been assigned to protect him.
Vilks, lived under police protection after his 2007 blasphemous depiction.
The 75-year-old and two police officers were killed in a collision with an oncoming truck on Sunday, Swedish police confirmed.
“This is being investigated like any other road accident. Because two policemen were involved, an investigation has been assigned to a special section of the prosecutor’s office,” said a police spokesperson, adding that there was no suspicion of foul play.
The accident occurred near the small town Markaryd when the car Vilks was travelling in crashed into an oncoming truck.
Al Qaeda had offered a $100,000 reward for Vilks’ murder.
The depiction also sparked diplomatic friction, with Sweden’s then prime minister Fredrik Reinfeldt meeting ambassadors from several Muslim countries to ease tensions.
In 2015, Vilks survived a gun attack at a free-speech conference in Copenhagen that left a Danish film director dead.
World
Three die in helicopter crash in Moscow region
At least three people died in a Robinson helicopter crash near Moscow, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS.
“A Robinson helicopter fell down on a highway in the city of Lytkarino. There were three people, one woman and two men, onboard. All died,” the source said, adding that no fire followed, TASS reported.
According to the report an investigation is underway.
