At least 18 Killed, 49 Wounded Nangarhar Suicide Attack

At least 18 people were killed in a suicide attack in Jalalabad City of eastern Nangahar on Sunday afternoon, local officials confirmed.

The Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said that the blast took place at around 03:20 p.m. local time in Pashtonistan Watt of the city (PD1).

According to the official, 49 people were also wounded in the incident.

The blast happened near the gathering of the Taliban members with local officials and residents amid ceasefire celebrations.

Sources said that there were about 300 Taliban members gathered in the provincial governor’s office and the explosion went off when they were leaving the area.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes a day after a car bomb killed more than 30 people in the province which was claimed by Islamic State militant group.