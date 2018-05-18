At Least 18 Afghan Soldiers Killed in Ghazni: Officials

As many as 18 Afghan soldiers were killed and many others wounded in clashes between security forces and the armed opposition groups in Ajrestan district of Ghazni province, local officials said.

“The Ajerstan district of Ghazni is completely surrounded by the armed oppositions of the government,” Hamdullah, the chief district said.

Hamdullah told Ariananews that the insurgents attacked a number of security checkpoints late on Thursday night in Ajerstan district.

According to him, at least 14 police soldiers and 4 national army soldiers were killed and many others injured during the clashes.

He warned that the situation of the district will be worsening if the backup forces not reach on time.