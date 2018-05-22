At least 16 Killed, 38 Wounded in Kandahar Explosion

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2018 3:23 pm)

A vehicle, packed with explosives detonated in the capital of southern Kandahar province on Tuesday, sources confirmed.

The explosion took place on Tuesday afternoon at around 12:30 pm in Kandahar City’s PD4.

The provincial governor Tooryalai Wesa said that at least 16 people were killed and 38 others wounded in the explosion.

According to Wesa, the death toll is expected to rise.

Sources told Ariana News that the explosives were detonated before they could be defused by the security forces.

Initial reports indicate, about 30 people were killed or injured in the incident.

No group including the Taliban or Danish immediately claimed responsibility for the incident.