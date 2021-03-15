Latest News
At least 15 wounded in Kabul explosion
At least 15 civilians were wounded on Monday when an IED was detonated against a bus they were traveling in, police said.
The blast occurred at 15:30 local time in PD2 area of Dahan-e-Bagh in Kabul.
According to Kabul police all 15 civilians were transferred to hospital and two vehicles were damaged in the blast.
Police have closed off the area.
So far no details on the identities of the victims have been released and no group has claimed responsibility.
This come after two explosions on Sunday left at least five people dead and 16 others wounded in Kabul.
US peace envoy meets with Afghan leaders in Kabul
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Monday and immediately met with Afghan leaders to discuss the recent developments around the peace process.
The Presidential Palace (ARG) said Khalilzad met with President Ashraf Ghani on Monday afternoon. ARG stated they discussed Khalilzad’s recent trips to neighboring countries and to Doha and the next steps in the peace process.
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation also met with Khalilzad on Monday.
“We discussed the peace process, new initiatives, latest political developments and steps forward,” Abdullah said in a tweet.
Abdullah also said that during the meeting: “We reiterated our call for a political settlement and acceleration of the peace efforts.”
Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul is the second in two weeks and takes place amid growing efforts by various stakeholders to get the Afghan Republic and the Taliban to reach a political settlement.
The push for peace by the US has included a draft peace plan which was handed to all parties to the conflict and other influential parties and outlined a plan for an interim government. Another suggestion was that involving a summit, in Turkey.
Moscow has since however organized another peace meeting that is expected to take place in Russia on Thursday. The Afghan government and the Taliban have both indicated that they will be attending the meeting.
Earlier Monday, US and Qatari officials meanwhile met with the Taliban’s deputy leader in Doha.
Khalilzad, and Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Monday met with Mullar Baradar, said Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman.
According to Naeem, the implementation of the Doha deal was discussed at the meeting.
MPs call on govt to keep Afghan journalists safe
Members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) on Monday called on government to take serious measures to safeguard Afghan journalists.
Marking National Journalist Day, which falls on March 17, Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga, said that supporting journalists is supporting freedom of speech.
“Media is fulfilling their duties, the main achievement of the government is freedom of speech and media; government should ensure journalists’ security,” said Rahmani.
Meanwhile some MPs said that the media is the fourth pillar of the current political system and government must safeguard the structure.
“Media is the fourth pillar of government and has made many sacrifices in the past two decades; the work of journalists is very hard and their rights must be preserved,” said Abdul Qader Zazai Watandost, an MP.
“Journalists have faced many challenges in Afghanistan and many journalists have become victims, we urge the government to assess cases where journalists have been killed,” said Khoshal Asefi, head of Ariana Television.
This comes as violence, especially targeted killings, against journalists in Afghanistan has in the past few months increased significantly.
Recently three female employees from a radio station in Nangarhar province were killed by unknown gunmen. Daesh claimed responsibility.
This attack sparked a major outcry in the country.
Both sides to conflict gear up for Moscow peace summit
Sources from the High Council for National Reconciliation and Sapedar Palace confirmed on Monday that the Afghanistan government delegation, led by Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, will attend the Moscow summit this week.
So far no further details on the number of delegates nor their identities have been revealed.
Taliban also confirmed that a delegation from their side will attend the summit.
Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman said that a 10-member delegation, led by Mullah Baradar, will attend the Moscow meeting this week on the Afghan peace process.
The announcement of Abdullah’s attendance came just met minutes after Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, arrived at Abdullah’s office for a meeting.
Doha meeting
Earlier Monday, US and Qatari officials met with the Taliban’s deputy leader in Doha.
Khalilzad, and Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Monday met with Baradar, said Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman.
This comes after Turkey and Russia said that they are willing to host meetings on peace.
According to Naeem, the implementation of the Doha deal was discussed at the meeting.
“The implementation of the Doha agreement, the current situation of Afghanistan and the ongoing process of the Intra-Afghan negotiations” were discussed at the meeting, added Naeem.
Close sources to the Taliban meanwhile said that rotating of peace talks from Doha to Istanbul was also discussed.
“Moving talks to Turkey, has caused concern in Qatar. But Khalilzad and Mullah Baradar assure Qatari people that key decisions will be made in Qatar,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban member.
Afghan politicians meanwhile say Taliban had gained in strength since the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, sent a letter to President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah about forming an interim government and holding a meeting in Turkey.
“Taliban has been accepted as a strong power in Afghanistan, they lead one side of the peace process, Taliban are doing things consciously,” said Wais Nasari, a political analyst.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Javid Ahmad, said that Afghan peace talks in Doha should be rotated to other venues.
Ahmad told Reuters peace talks should not be held in one fixed location, but rotated among venues in Europe, Asia, the Middle East or Afghanistan itself.
