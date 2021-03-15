At least 15 wounded in Kabul explosion

(Last Updated On: March 15, 2021)

At least 15 civilians were wounded on Monday when an IED was detonated against a bus they were traveling in, police said.

The blast occurred at 15:30 local time in PD2 area of Dahan-e-Bagh in Kabul.

According to Kabul police all 15 civilians were transferred to hospital and two vehicles were damaged in the blast.

Police have closed off the area.

So far no details on the identities of the victims have been released and no group has claimed responsibility.

This come after two explosions on Sunday left at least five people dead and 16 others wounded in Kabul.