At least 15 Killed, 45 Wounded Nangarhar Suicide Attack

(Last Updated On: June 17, 2018 5:02 pm)

At least 15 people were killed in a suicide attack in Jalalabad City of eastern Nangahar on Sunday afternoon, local health officials confirmed.

The Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said that the blast took place at around 03:20 p.m. local time in Pashtonistan Watt of the city (PD1).

The blast happened near the gathering of the Taliban members with local residents amid ceasefire celebrations.

According to the provincial public health official, Mujibullah Kamawal, at least 15 were killed and 45 more wounded in the incident.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes a day after a car bomb killed more than 30 people in the province which was claimed by Islamic State.