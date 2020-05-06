Latest News
At least 13 Daesh fighters killed, detained in Kabul
As a result of three separate operations, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) has destroyed a joint Daesh-Haqqani Network hideouts in the Shakrdara district and PD^11, Kabul.
Five Daesh and Haqqani Network fighters, including three women, were killed and eight others with two children, were detained in the operations last night, NDS said.
The deputy head of the NDS Special Forces said the men were involved in the attacks on Abdul Ali Mazari’s commemoration, the on the temple of the Sikh, and the rocket attack on the inauguration of President Ghani.
Ariana News correspondent, who reported from the scene, said that several servicemen of the security forces were also killed and wounded in action.
Hakimi, deputy chief of the NDS Special Forces, told Ariana News, “The attack was very complex and conducted cautiously. They were involved in deadly attacks.”
The raid, which lasted about ten hours, left five Daesh fighters dead, including three women fighters. Also, eight fighters of the group, along with two children, were taken into custody by the security forces.
Salim Shah, a national army official in the Shakardara district, told Ariana News, “Daesh and any other group are trying to carry out attacks for personal gains.”
Apparently, these Daesh members have had a lot of weapons with them, including some drone cameras that play a key role in the war.
People in the area say the men were not close to the locals and were suspicious.
The national security forces have identified and destroyed several Daesh hideouts in northern Kabul lately.
Coronavirus: Bayat Foundation donates food supplies in Khost
The Bayat Foundation – an Afghanistan relief organization – has donated food supplies to needy families in Khost province.
The food aid packages were distributed to the most vulnerable people, whose breadwinner has lost his job due to lockdown Khost province.
The foundation’s officials said that the donations have been distributed to those needy who have lost their jobs and have faced hardship during this trying time.
Meanwhile, Khost residents, who enjoyed the assistance, thankfully appreciated the act and said that the Bayat Foundation aids help them out during this trying time.
It comes as the Bayat Foundation has helped hundreds of needy across the country, and by restricting patrols in the country, it has also started the process of distributing food supplies to vulnerable families, and so far its aid has been distributed to a large number of needy people in several provinces.
So far, the total positive cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have jumped to 3225 with 95 fatalities and 421 recoveries.
Health
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 330 new cases, total 3225
The Ministry of Public Health has announced that 330 new cases of Coronavirushave been registered in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan, bringing the total affected people to 3,225.
Among the newly registered cases, statistics of Herat, Kabul, and Kandahar have the highest number of patients.
The positive cases were recorded as follow: Herat 59 cases, Kabul 45, Kandahar 41, Balkh 38, Paktia 26, Ghazni 5, Nangarhar 13, Logar 10, Laghman 11, Helmand 1, Farah 2, Samangan 10, Takhar 11, Kunduz 5, Faryab 6, Paktika 9, Panjshir 12, Zabul 3, Kapisa 4, Wardak 4, Parwan 7, Kunar 5, and 3 cases in Badakhshan.
The Ministry of Public Health also stated that 421 people have recovered from Coronavirus so far, and 95 others have died.
According to the ministry, five people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours.
Stadium to build in Kapisa
The foundation stone of a stadium was laid in Kapisa – named Qala-e-Ghani Stadium.
Information indicates that some 13 acres of land have been allocated for the Qala-e-Ghani Stadium in the Nijrab district of Kapisa.
The construction of the stadium will cost a sum of AFN80 million and will be completed in 18 months’ time.
Reportedly, the stadium will be able to accommodate 10,000 people at a time.
More on sports in Afghanistan
The National Muaythai Federation of Afghanistan has started working to improve the capacity of trainers during quarantine days.
Members of the federation watch three games a week from the prestigious competitions across the world and Asia.
They cast their votes as judges as well as analyze the judges to improve their abilities.
There are no budgetary charges for the activity – the members apply their own resources.
The activity is aimed to make the most of the quarantine days.
