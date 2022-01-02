World
At least 12 killed in stampede at India Kashmir shrine
At least 12 pilgrims died and more than a dozen were injured in a stampede at a Hindu shrine in Kashmir on Saturday morning, police said.
All of the injured have been hospitalized, police added and the stampede is believed to have happened when a huge crowd of devotees, who had come to mark the beginning of the New Year, entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan shrine, Reuters reported.
“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a condolence message.
World
UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad
The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from January 10, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.
The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions, Reuters reported.
World
North Korea’s Kim talks food not nukes for 2022
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un capped off his 10th year in power with a speech that made more mention of tractor factories and school uniforms than nuclear weapons or the United States, according to summaries by state media on Saturday.
North Korea’s main goals for 2022 will be jump-starting economic development and improving people’s lives as it faces a “great life-and-death struggle,” Kim said in a speech on Friday at the end of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), which began on Monday, Reuters reported.
The meetings coincided with the 10-year anniversary of Kim effectively assuming leadership of the country after the death of his father in 2011.
Kim has used previous speeches around the New Year to make major policy announcements, including launching significant diplomatic engagements with South Korea and the United States, Reuters reported.
But summaries of his speech published in North Korean state media made no specific mention of the United States, with only a passing reference to unspecified discussions of inter-Korean relations and “external affairs.”
The domestic focus of the speech underscored the economic problems Kim faces at home, where self-imposed anti-pandemic border lockdowns have left North Korea more isolated than ever before, with international aid organisations warning of possible food shortages and a humanitarian crisis.
“The main task facing our Party and people next year is to provide a sure guarantee for the implementation of the five-year plan and bring about a remarkable change in the state development and the people’s standard of living,” Kim was quoted as saying.
Kim spent the majority of his speech detailing domestic issues from an ambitious plan for rural development to people’s diets, school uniforms and the need to crack down on “non-socialist practices.”
World
Four killed, 15 wounded in Pakistan bomb blast
At least four people were killed and 15 others wounded in a blast in the center of Balochistan in Quetta city of Pakistan, local media outlets reported.
Pakistani Dawn News agency reported that the explosion took place close to a college at the Jinnah Road area of the city on Thursday night.
The blast was triggered by a remote-controlled device, said a government adviser Mir Ziaullah Langove, quoted by Dawn.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, meanwhile, condemned the attack and called it an “act of terrorism.”
“It is the responsibility of police and security agencies to protect the lives and properties of people. Citizens cannot be left at the mercy of terrorists,” he Bizenjo.
No group or individual, so far, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad
Cut in foreign aid proving a challenge for Afghan health sector
At least 12 killed in stampede at India Kashmir shrine
France registers more than 10 million COVID infections
Tahawol: Review of important events in Afghanistan in 2021
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Tahawol: Review of important events in Afghanistan in 2021
Saar: Efforts to pave a way for recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Concerns over trafficking of meat and egg in Afghanistan
Exclusive interview with Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, Head of the IEA’s Clearing of Ranks Commission
Saar: Children’s situation in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan Shiites call on IEA to recognize their community, protect their rights
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatar, Turkey and UAE in talks to operate Kabul airport
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Central Bank destroys 1.7 billion worn-out banknotes
-
Business4 days ago
ACCI: Afghanistan export volume tops $1billion
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Challenges in Afghanistan transport sector discussed
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ghani tells BBC his biggest mistake was trusting foreign partners
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: US commission begins assessment of war in Afghanistan