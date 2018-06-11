At Least 12 Killed, 31 Wounded In Kabul Suicide Bombing

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2018 3:04 pm)

At least 12 people including women were killed in a suicide blast in PD6 in Darulaman area of Kabul City, the security officials said Monday.

The explosion occurred at the entrance gate of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) on Monday at around 01:00 p.m. local time.

Kabul Police Chief spokesman told Ariana News reporter Ali Asghari that 31 people were wounded in the suicide bombing.

The MRRD spokesman, meanwhile, said that 13 people were killed in the attack, adding that all of them were the low-ranking employees of the ministry.

An eyewitness told Ariana News that the blast happened as the employees were leaving the ministry’s building.

No group including the Taliban has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.