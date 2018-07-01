At least 12 Killed, 20 Wounded in Nangarhar Suicide Bombing

(Last Updated On: July 01, 2018 5:48 pm)

At least 12 killed and 20 wounded after a suicide bomber detonated himself on Sunday afternoon in Jalalabad City of Nangarhar province, an official said.

Provincial governor spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani said the blast occurred today afternoon in Pashtunistan square near a business market.

Reports suggest that the suicide bomber has detonated himself among Sikh minority in the province as they were going to welcome President Ashraf Ghani who is there to inaugurate a hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility of the attack so far.

Both Taliban and the Islamic State (IS) group also known as Daesh are actively operating in eastern Nangarhar province and usually carrying out attacks against government forces.