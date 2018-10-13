At least 11 Killed, 18 Wounded in Blast at Election Rally in Takhar

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2018)

At least 11 people were killed and 18 wounded when a motorcycle bomb blast hit an election campaign rally in northern Takhar province on Saturday, local officials said.

The explosion targeted candidate Nazifa Yousufi Beg’s rally in Rustaq district of the province, the Provincial Police Chief Nizamuddin Ghori

The official added that the candidate sustained no harms, following the incident.

No individual or group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. But the Taliban are among the suspects as the militant group has recently vowed to target the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country and asked the people to boycott the process.

This is not the first time that candidates have been targeted during their election campaign process. Days ago, a blast hit the campaign office of a parliamentary candidate in southern Helmand province which left eight people killed.