At least 11 dead in widespread rain and snowstorms across Afghanistan
Heavy snow and torrential rains over the past three days have killed at least 11 people and injured more than 20 others, according to the Ministry of State for Disaster Management of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
According to the IEA-affiliated Bakhtar state news agency, Kabul and Helmand, Nimroz, Farah, Nangarhar, Badakhshan, Jawzjan, Takhar and Kandahar provinces have witnessed heavy snow and floods in recent days.
Dozens of people trapped in snow and floods have been rescued, Bakhtar quoted government ministry officials as saying. All ministries across the country are on standby, the ministry said.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the IEA’s deputy prime minister and head of the group’s anti-disaster commission, has instructed ministries and departments to provide emergency relief to those affected by the recent rains.
Heavy snowfall in recent days in some provinces, including the central regions, has led to the closure of roads. According to local officials, there are no road reopening facilities in some provinces.
Meanwhile, Mullah Abdul Khaliq Haqmal, head of the Bamiyan Public Works Department, said that the Shato pass and other Bamiyan to Daikundi routes which were blocked by recent snowfall are now open to traffic.
According to Haqmal, road crews are now working to reopen other roads.
Kandahar
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Following an investigation into prisoners by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Kandahar, 50 inmates were released from the local prison.
The prisoners, who had been held on criminal charges, were released following a probe by a prisons regulatory administration delegation.
The head of the delegation, Mawolavi Abdulhadi Mali Akhundzada, said the prisoners were found to have been innocent.
He also said the department will continue to review all prisoners around the country and that those found to be innocent will be released.
The delegation have already carried out assessments in Ghazni and Zabul prisons.
“We have met with the officials. We have met with the officials of this prison. We have visited the prisoners. We have checked the files of the prisoners. We are in contact with the judge, the prosecutor, the criminal investigation director, and told all of them that the cases of these people should be investigated.
“So if they are not guilty, they should be released, and if they are guilty, must go to prison. And thanks to the relevant officials after assessing the prisoners files more than 50 prisoners have been released so far,” said Mawolavi Akhundzada.
Prisoners freed welcomed the move and said they hope the assessment process continues and that other innocent people are released.
“I came to the prison on the basis of a crime but I was found innocent. I am very happy that the delegation from the center came here,” said Nawed Ahmad, a released prisoner.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) caretaker cabinet appointed a team to inspect prisons and detention centers in order to release “innocent” detainees as soon as possible.
The decision was made at the 17th meeting of the IEA leader’s cabinet meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister of the IEA Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.
A statement issued by the IEA on Tuesday stated that the purpose of the delegation was to carry out the orders of Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the IEA’s supreme leader.
Pakistan completes 94% of border fence, despite ‘isolated’ incidents
The Pakistani military has said the fencing project along the Durand Line with Afghanistan will continue despite issues raised in recent weeks.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said on Wednesday that 94% of the border fence has been completed and that work on the remaining section continues.
“We are totally focused, and under the western border management regime, the work that is underway will be completed sometime soon.”
He also said the border management process would be improved.
“The blood of our martyrs was spilled in erecting this fence. It is a fence of peace. It will be completed and will remain [in place].”
Although the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) considers good relations with Pakistan to be a priority, footage published on social media that emerged this week allegedly shows IEA border forces destroying sections of the fence.
Iftikhar made it clear that Pakistan considers the Durand Line as the international border between the two countries. “It is an internationally recognised border,” he added.
When asked whether the government had raised the issue with the Afghan government, about the damage, Iftikhar said western border management had “local and strategic dynamics”.
He said the recent damage to the fence, allegedly by IEA forces, was “one or two localised problems”, which he said was being discussed by the governments of both countries.
“We have very good relations. We understand each other and keep talking about different issues that keep surfacing. There is no problem, fencing is underway and will continue.”
“The fencing should be stopped as a first step and the issue should be resolved through diplomacy. If the former government officials have signed any agreement with Pakistan on this issue, they should be held accountable to the Afghan people,” said Mohammad Saddiq Shinwari, an Afghan military analyst.
Since the beginning of the Islamic Emirate’s take over in the country, Pakistan has said the Afghan border forces have repeatedly clashed with the Pakistani military over the fencing.
However, the Islamic Emirate does not consider the matter a serious problem between them and officials have said that the improvement of relations with neighboring countries is a priority and that the fence problems are isolated incidents.
“The position of the Islamic Emirate is that it wants good relations with all countries, especially neighboring countries, and the small clashes that have occurred near the zero points are at the local level, and any concerns have been resolved and we do not have any concerns at the border or line level between the two countries,” said Bilal Karimi, IEA’s deputy spokesman.
Two days ago, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also reacted to the Afghan forces’ move to stop the fencing and said that Pakistan will continue fencing the border.
UN says last month 7 million people were helped in Afghanistan
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that at least seven million people in Afghanistan received humanitarian aid in the past month.
Guterres tweeted that the organization, in cooperation with other aid organizations, had provided humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
Guttierez has also warned of the harsh winter facing the Afghan people. He said he expected the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.
The remarks come at the height of winter, rising poverty levels and huge unemployment rates. Afghans were also subjected to freezing temperatures this week and widespread rain and snowstorms.
