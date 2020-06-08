Balkh
At least 1,000 pigeons die of starvation – Balkh
Restrictions on movements and the ban on pilgrims entering Rawza have led to a shortage of food for pigeons, which have so far killed some 1,000 of them due to starvation.
The Coronavirus has not only challenged human life but has also threatened the life of pigeons in Rawza-e Mubarak – the shrine of Ali – in Mazar which due to the restrictions face lack of food.
Reportedly, nearly 1,000 pigeons have died of starvation so far, according to officials.
They emphasize that if the government does not help provide the pigeons with food, a large number of birds may vanish.
The pigeons – widely known as ‘the white doves’ that spreads the feeling of freedom – are the birds that in the sky of Mazar-e-Sharif catch the eyes of all the spectators and fly around the blue dome of the shrine of Ali.
Before the Coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people used to visit the shrine every day and, see the pigeons and would sprinkle them with seeds, the bird food.
For three months now, due to the spread of the Coronavirus, pilgrims have been barred from entering the holy spot. Thus, the white doves, who have become accustomed to the people, have faced a shortage of seeds – a serious threat to their survival.
A number of residents of Mazar-e-Sharif, who have been throwing three bags of wheat and corn to pigeons each day since the beginning of the pandemic and curfews, say that the situation will get worse if the government and relevant bodies do not help.
The exact number of pigeons is unknown, but officials say that there are more than 10,000 of them.
These birds, which were never far from human love and pilgrims’ special attention, feel alone now and their survival depends on human help.
Officials at the shrine say that they have shared the problem with the local government and the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, but they have not yet addressed the problem.
Balkh
Ulema: Eid-ul-Fiter prayers must be practiced as per pertinent guidelines
The Ulema call on people to practice the Eid-ul-Fiter prayers in line with the guidelines given by the ministries of Hajj and Religious Affairs and Public Health.
In a resolution, the Ulema (religious scholars) asked the imams to shorten the Eid prayer sermons and focus their agenda on ending the war, bringing peace, and healthcare guidance against the Coronavirus.
In addition, the Ulema underline the need for healthcare measures, such as disinfecting the prayer venues, performing the prayers in the open air, keeping distance, and wearing masks.
They also have banned the presence of the infected from joining the congregations.
Aimed to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus, they want the people to celebrate the holiday indoors with their families, and seriously avoid in-person socializing such as visits, embracing, hugging, and handshakes.
In the meantime, Baghlan health officials announced that over 60 mosques where the prayers are scheduled to be held Sunday in Pol-e-Khumri, have been disinfected and that the campaign continues in all parts of the province.
The Baghlan police chief has also announced to provide special security for the prayer venues (mosques) and the city.
In Kabul, officials say the city will be completely quarantined during the Eid, and people should stay indoors throughout the days and avoid traveling at all to prevent the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, the ministry of interior has said this Eid will be a curfew in Kabul and that the police are going to enforce the curfew strictly.
It is noteworthy that the health officials have consistently said that an unprecedented calamity is on its way to hit the nation unless the people abide by the rules of restrictions and follow the health guidelines.
Balkh
Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak
Balkh has decided to conditionally lift movement restrictions in the city while the COVID19 outbreak continues.
The anti-coronavirus commission in Balkh has decided to conditionally and gradually ease the lockdown in Mazar-e-Sharif city starting from today, Sunday.
The commission said it was important to abide by the rules of healthcare guidelines at work, and that all guilds, except those that were not considered necessary, such as hotels, could start operating today.
On the other hand, a number of Mazar-e-Sharif residents see the lifting of restrictions as harmful in the current situation because the virus is still spreading.
In the meantime, in the last 24 hours alone, 43 new cases have tested positive in Balkh, and there is a total of 300 confirmed infections already there.
Balkh
Qaisari’s arrest not authorized by the central government
The operation of Nizamuddin Qaisari’s arrest was not authorized by the officials in Kabul. The fact-finding committee of the Afghan Parliament on Qaisari’s case underlined that Khushal Sadat, former security deputy for MOI and the former commander of 209 Shaheen Corps, Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, led the assignment to take Qaisari into custody, adding that they didn’t have a warrant by the court, however, the Balkh police chief said that they had been ordered by the central government.
The fact-finding committee said that Qaisari’s arrest was conducted without a warrant by the Attorney General or the Supreme Court and/or any orders from the Ministry of Defense or Interior Affairs.
“The Afghan security forces surrounded Qaisari’s house, used air forces, and bombarded a house where a family was living. Everything was against the law,” Mahdi Rasekh, a member of the committee said.
The committee underlined, after the investigations, that Khushal Sadat and the 209 Shaheen Corps commander, Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, are responsible in the case.
“The Defense Minister didn’t send a warrant, and based on evidence, Khushal Sadat organized the mission,” said Sayed Zaher Masroor, a member of the committee.
The committee added that the security forces had looted Qaisari’s belongings and properties.
Furthermore, two people were taken in custody and then killed by the security forces, according to Rasekh, “Qaisari’s chef and bodyguard were arrested and were later shot by the security forces.”
Qaisari’s house was surrounded on December 14th midnight by the Balkh police which had a press release the next day stating that, they were supposed to arrest Qaisari on charges of land grabbing and carrying illegal armed forces.
The arrest assignment turned out to be a 24-hour clash between the security forces and Qaisari’s guards, leaving 7 dead and 11 others wounded.
Ghani calls for deep investigation of Afghan refugees’ car burnt in Iran
At least 1,000 pigeons die of starvation – Balkh
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Agricultural laboratory put to operation in Kandahar
Zerbena: Negative impacts of three months lockdown on manufacturing plants in the country
Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak
Shafiqullah Shafaq banned from all forms of cricket for six years: ACB
220 kV power transmission line to Kunar; contract signed
Iran ready for prisoners swap with US ‘without preconditions’
Abdullah Abdullah’s role in gov’t if reached to agreement with Arg
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Negative impacts of three months lockdown on manufacturing plants in the country
Sport: Workshop for Muay Thai training held online
Morning News Show: people stage protest against Iran in Kandahar
Morning News Show: Khalilzad begins new tour on Afghan peace
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
- Latest News4 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi laid to rest in Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan records highest Coronavirus death toll in single day
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 787 new cases, total 18,054
- Latest News4 days ago
Key actors vow to speed up intra-Afghan talks
- Latest News2 days ago
Afghan refugees killed in Iran; MFA investigating the case
- Latest News3 days ago
Twitter disabled Trump’s video tribute to Floyd for copyright reasons
- Business4 days ago
Fruit production sees 30 percent increase in Balkh – officials