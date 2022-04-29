Latest News
At least 10 killed in mosque explosion in Kabul city
Kabul police confirmed Friday night that at least 10 people were killed and 30 wounded in an explosion at a mosque in PD6 in Kabul city late afternoon.
According to officials, the explosion happened in a Khanqah adjacent to a mosque in the Alauddin area of PD6.
Khalid Zadran, Kabul police spokesman, said security agencies are investigating the incident.
He also said most victims were worshippers.
Eyewitnesses said however the death toll is far higher than the official toll.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
IEA condemns deadly mosque bombing in Kabul
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned the bombing in Kabul city during a khanaqah which resulted in dozens of casualties on Friday afternoon.
Official reports have put the death toll at 10 with 30 wounded but eyewitnesses said dozens more were killed and wounded.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the IEA, condemned the explosion and said in a tweet that the perpetrators would be arrested and punished.
Other public figures also quickly spoke out and condemned the incident including former Afghan president Hamid Karzai who called it an inhuman act by the “enemies” of the Afghan people.
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the former High Council for National Reconciliation under the previous government, also slammed the incident and said it was a “crime against humanity and contrary to Islamic and human values.”
Reuters meanwhile quoted the head of the Khalifa Mosque in Kabul, where the khanaqah was being held, as saying that more than 50 worshipers were killed in the explosion after Friday afternoon prayers.
Sayed Fazel Agha said that a person who was probably a suicide bomber joined them during the dhikr ceremony and detonated his explosives.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
China hands over Afghan embassy in Beijing to IEA
China has handed over the Afghan embassy in Beijing to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
On Thursday, IEA’s charge d’affaires, Sayed Muhiuddin Saadat, met with representatives of Chinese state-owned and private companies with IEA and Chinese flags behind them.
During the meeting, Saadat said that the embassy is ready to provide consular services to Afghans living in China and to Chinese nationals who want to engage with Afghanistan.
The IEA, which seized power last August, has however yet to be formally recognized by any country.
Earlier this month, Russia handed over the Afghan embassy in Moscow to the IEA and several other countries also accredited diplomats appointed by the IEA.
Political observers say such moves would help IEA gain international legitimacy.
“It is a major concession for the Taliban (IEA). It facilitates their bid to gain international legitimacy. It is a preliminary step,” said Aziz Ma’arij, an expert on international relations.
Beijing has participated in friendly bilateral interaction with Kabul despite the IEA’s takeover.
Chinese companies have also expressed interest in investing in Afghanistan in the areas of construction and mining.
Latest News
IEA leader issues Eid message, invites Afghans to return home
Hebatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), issued a message Friday on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and called on Afghans to return to their country and on the international community to recognize the government.
Akhundzada reiterated that the IEA has granted a general amnesty to all opposition and has implemented the order.
“On the basis of this amnesty, I once again invite all Afghans to come to their country and live peacefully,” Akhundzada said.
“This country is no longer capable of carrying out any conspiracy,” he said.
He warned that if anyone violates the amnesty and “try to start a war in the country, then they will face a harsh and severe reaction and the nation will allow none to disturb peace and security of the country through foreign encouragement.”
In the message, Akhundzada also emphasized the need for the full implementation of the Doha agreement and to move forward “in the spirit of cooperation instead of pressure.”
“The Islamic Emirate has implemented its commitments and will continue to do so,” he said.
Citing the world’s need for peace and security, Akhundzada called on the world to recognize IEA “so that we may address our problems formally and within diplomatic norms and principles.”
He also called on the neighboring countries to give Afghan refugees time and permission to return to their homeland voluntarily and with dignity.
“Violation of human rights is not in the interest of anyone, rather it causes constant hatred and animosity between the nations,” Akhundzada said.
He said that IEA respects and is committed to all the Sharia rights of men and women in Afghanistan and “no one should worry about it and do not use this humanitarian and emotional issue as a tool for political ends.”
Akhundzada also said that the IEA is working to strengthen education and learning and is committed to taking further steps in this regard as “education is the key to rescue our compatriots and pave the way towards country’s development and prosperity.”
IEA condemns deadly mosque bombing in Kabul
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
At least 10 killed in mosque explosion in Kabul city
Afghanistan working on plans to expand ties through railway network
China hands over Afghan embassy in Beijing to IEA
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
Younis Khan, Umar Gul named as consultants of Afghan cricket team
Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Tahawol: Mujahideen victory against Soviet invaders reviewed
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC to set up umbrellas, booths for Kabul traffic police
-
Latest News5 days ago
Haqqani calls on former officials to return home, assures them of their security
-
World5 days ago
France’s Macron defeats far-right, pledges change
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran accredits Afghan diplomats appointed by IEA
-
Featured5 days ago
Blinken and Austin visit Kyiv; announce assistance package to Ukraine
-
Business3 days ago
Afghans using crypto to ‘safeguard’ their savings
-
Latest News4 days ago
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion
-
Latest News4 days ago
N.Korea parades ICBMs, vows to boost nuclear arsenal