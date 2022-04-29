At least 10 killed in mosque explosion in Kabul city

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2022)

Hebatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), issued a message Friday on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and called on Afghans to return to their country and on the international community to recognize the government.

Akhundzada reiterated that the IEA has granted a general amnesty to all opposition and has implemented the order.

“On the basis of this amnesty, I once again invite all Afghans to come to their country and live peacefully,” Akhundzada said.

“This country is no longer capable of carrying out any conspiracy,” he said.

He warned that if anyone violates the amnesty and “try to start a war in the country, then they will face a harsh and severe reaction and the nation will allow none to disturb peace and security of the country through foreign encouragement.”

In the message, Akhundzada also emphasized the need for the full implementation of the Doha agreement and to move forward “in the spirit of cooperation instead of pressure.”

“The Islamic Emirate has implemented its commitments and will continue to do so,” he said.

Citing the world’s need for peace and security, Akhundzada called on the world to recognize IEA “so that we may address our problems formally and within diplomatic norms and principles.”

He also called on the neighboring countries to give Afghan refugees time and permission to return to their homeland voluntarily and with dignity.

“Violation of human rights is not in the interest of anyone, rather it causes constant hatred and animosity between the nations,” Akhundzada said.

He said that IEA respects and is committed to all the Sharia rights of men and women in Afghanistan and “no one should worry about it and do not use this humanitarian and emotional issue as a tool for political ends.”

Akhundzada also said that the IEA is working to strengthen education and learning and is committed to taking further steps in this regard as “education is the key to rescue our compatriots and pave the way towards country’s development and prosperity.”