Latest News
Astronauts: To ride Falcon 9 rocket was ‘totally different’ experience
Astronauts who rode the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket into space say it was a “pure flying machine” compared to the space shuttle, Fox6 reported.
It is worth-mentioning that Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken piloted the first manned flight of the Falcon 9 on May 30.
These astronauts had previously been on two space shuttle missions, and they spoke of their surprise at how comparatively smooth the SpaceX launch was.
Hurley has told Spaceflight Now, “What I thought was really neat was how sensitive we were to the throttling of the Merlin engines. That was really neat.”
He added: “We didn’t even need to look at the speed. You could tell just by how the rocket felt, so it’s a very pure flying machine.”
According to him, the shuttle had solid rocket boosters that burned very rough for the first two-and-a-half minutes. But the first stage with Falcon 9 was the nine Merlin engines, he said, “It was a much smoother ride, obviously, because it was a liquid engine ascent.”
The second stage felt a bit rougher, after the smooth launch, said the astronauts.
Behnken said, “The biggest difference is just the dynamics that are involved, the vibration, the experiences that we felt actually riding a real rocket.”
According to the report, NASA is working with Boeing on its manned Starliner capsule, which is expected to launch early next year.
Latest News
Afghan forces push back Taliban attacks – Jawzjan
Afghan forces have pushed back the Taliban attacks in the Aqcha district of Jawzjan province, the Defense Ministry said.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the MoD said that the militants stormed an army outpost in Bala Hesar and Shahid Jabbar military base in the district on Tuesday night and faced “resistance” by the Afghan forces.
At least six soldiers were killed and three others wounded in Bala Hesar and another was killed in clashes after the militants attacked the Shahid Jabbar base, the statement said.
According to the statement, the insurgents retreated with heavy casualties.
The Taliban spokesman, however, in a statement claimed that it has overrun both the outpost and the base, killing and wounding at least 49 Afghan soldiers.
It comes as the group attacked an Afghan army outpost in Taluka area of Kunduz city on Tuesday, as a result, five soldiers were killed and 7 others wounded, a source said.
Kandahar
25 Taliban militants killed, wounded in Kandahar clashes
At least 13 Taliban militants were killed and 12 others wounded in clashes with Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province, police confirmed.
Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police told Ariana News that the Taliban fighters attacked security outposts in Zherai and Takhta pul districts of the province on Tuesday which faced resistance by Afghan forces.
The militants stormed a security outpost in Zherai at around midnight Tuesday, in which at least 8 insurgents were killed and three others injured, Barikzai said.
He added that one policeman was killed and another was wounded in the shooting exchange.
Meanwhile, at least five Taliban fighters were killed and 9 others wounded as the group attacked a security outpost in the Bedak area of Takhta pul district on Tuesday night, Barikzai said, adding no security forces were harmed in the clash.
In a separate incident, the Taliban militants attacked an Afghan army outpost in Taluka area of Kunduz city on Tuesday, as a result, five soldiers were killed and 7 others wounded, a source said.
The spokesman for the provincial governor confirmed the attack but did not provide further details on casualties.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.
Latest News
Concerns over new amendments to media law
Lawyers say that the imposition of restrictions in the new amendments to the media law is in contrast with the constitution.
Officials in some media outlets and media supporting organizations do not see the new adjustments to be acceptable and warn that new restrictions on media outlets will weaken the defense of freedom of expression amid the peace talks.
A draft of the new amendment to the Public Media Law has been developed by the Ministry of Information and Culture; a part of it, in the perspective of the media community, is against the Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights – it imposes new restrictions on the work of the media and the way to freedom of expression.
A number of members of parliament also say that amendments that are against the law will not be passed by the House.
From the point of view of the Afghan media community, the new amendments to the Public Media Law impose double and unnecessary restrictions, including censorship before and after publication, and unnecessarily withholding the truth in sensitive matters.
As the Afghan peace talks are around the corner, the imposition of such restrictions on the media is detrimental to the position of defending the freedom of expression at the negotiating table with the Taliban.
“I think it is just a draft, and there is a possibility for modification,” said Mujib Khalwatgar, head of Afghanistan’s Free Media Watch.
In response to the concerns, Saber Momand, the spokesman for the Ministry of Information and Culture, said, “The law on public media has not been amended yet. If there is any, it will be discussed with the media community.”
Also, the Afghan media community, in a letter, has shared its concerns with the President of Afghanistan.
Astronauts: To ride Falcon 9 rocket was ‘totally different’ experience
Afghan forces push back Taliban attacks – Jawzjan
25 Taliban militants killed, wounded in Kandahar clashes
Sola: Trilateral meeting on Afghan peace; all sides call for immediate start of intra-Afghan talks
Tahawol: US likely to cut $1 billion aid to Afghanistan
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Ghani-Abdullah agreement repetition of past failed experiences: Taliban
Government approves lockdown gradual exit plan – Kabul
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad visits Qatar
Sola: Trilateral meeting on Afghan peace; all sides call for immediate start of intra-Afghan talks
Tahawol: US likely to cut $1 billion aid to Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghanistan plans to resume commercial flights
Morning News Show: Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol: Ambiguity in Intra-Afghan negotiations’ agenda
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
- Featured2 days ago
Afghanistan to resume international flights
- Latest News5 days ago
ICC members banned from entering United States
- Business5 days ago
COVID-19 impacts; Global economy to shrink by 5.2% this year
- Latest News4 days ago
Arrangements to release 2,000 more Taliban prisoners
- Latest News4 days ago
Nine policemen killed in Ghor, Kandahar clashes
- Latest News3 days ago
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly commits suicide
- Latest News4 days ago
Efforts stepped up to kick-start Intra-Afghan negotiations