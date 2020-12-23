Connect with us

Assassination of FEFA head sparks widespread criticism

7 hours ago

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2020)
Afghan leaders including President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah along with the foreign community in Kabul have strongly condemned the assassination on Wednesday of Yousuf Rashid, head of the Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA).
 
Rashid and his driver were gunned down in PD7 in Kabul on Wednesday morning. 
 
Photos and footage from the scene showed shattered glass and a blood splattered vehicle which was testimony to the barrage of bullets fired at the two men. 
 
The Presidential Palace (ARG) stated in a series of tweets that Ghani has shared his condolences with the families and colleagues of the victims and that he condemned the attack. 
 
The president “vehemently condemns today’s terrorist attack on Mr. Rashid Head of an Election Watch and terms it a cowardly and appalling attack on our freedom and democracy,” ARG tweeted.
 
Abdullah also issued a short statement on Twitter and said that killing is not a solution to the crisis.
 
“The cowardly attack & killing of Yosuf Rasheed, the Executive Director of Free & Fair Election Forum of AFG (FEFA)…Terror & killing is not the answer to the current crisis of the country,” tweeted Abdullah.
 
Mohammad Mirza Katawazai, First Deputy Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) in turn said on Twitter he was deeply saddened by the killing of Rashid “who was a forward looking, progressive young Afghan who wanted a truly functioning democracy in the country.”
 
Meanwhile, foreign embassies in Afghanistan also condemned the attacks and praised Rashid for his hard work and achievements in working to secure a free and transparent election system.
 
US Chargé d’Affaires, Ross Wilson, said: “I am appalled by his murder, another in a cacophony of senseless & endless violence.” 
 
Wilson said Rashid’s death is a loss to his family, friends and the nation.
 
In his tweet, Wilson stated: “Yousuf Rasheed was a dedicated & steadfast advocate for representative democracy in Afghanistan. He worked tirelessly for years to ensure free & transparent elections that engaged all Afghans.”
 
The Netherlands Embassy in Kabul also condemned the attack and shared their condolences with his family and colleagues.
 
The embassy also expressed its concern over the recent and continued attacks on civil society activists in Afghanistan.
 
Sweden meanwhile said it was “appalled by the killing of Mr. Rasheed, head of Sweden’s long-term partner Free Election Afghanistan. Targeting of civil society activists is unacceptable.”
 
Meanwhile, Rashid’s brother, Abdulbaqi Rashid, said Wednesday the Afghan government needs to be held accountable and asked how much longer young Afghans need to be sacrificed.
 
He said that Rashid’s death is not only a loss for his family but for the whole country.
 
Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) in turn called on the government to provide security to journalists, civil society members and human rights activists in the country.
 
According to the AIHRC the perpetrators should also be held accountable.
 
This comes amid a sharp increase in targeted killings in either shootings or magnetic IEDS across the country in recent weeks. 
 
In light of this the UN on Wednesday warned that assassinations are “taking place at a deeply disturbing rate” across Afghanistan. 
 
In a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon, UNAMA stated that it “mourns the loss of so many outstanding citizens, condemns those responsible and urges authorities to bring them to account.”
 
The mission emphasized that in the past four days “Afghanistan has seen the killing of an MP, a well known journalist, a group of medics and head of a leading election watchdog.”
 
“Such dreadful attacks are rarely claimed and frequently focus on those working for an open society,” UNAMA stated. 
 
“The UN repeats its call for a sustained reduction in violence. Lives and gains must be protected, with spoilers prevented from undermining the vital peace negotiations, due to resume 5 January.”
UN slams Trump for pardoning Blackwater contractors

4 hours ago

December 23, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2020)

The United Nations said Wednesday night it was deeply concerned by US President Donald Trump’s move to pardon four former Blackwater security contractors convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians in 2007.

“We are deeply concerned by the recent US presidential pardons for four security guards from the private military firm Blackwater who were convicted for killing 14 Iraqi civilians. 

The UN Human Rights Office spokesperson, Marta Hurtado, said in the statement that “pardoning them contributes to impunity.”

Hurtado said the four individuals were given sentences ranging from 12 years to life imprisonment, including on charges of first-degree murder. 

“By investigating these crimes and completing legal proceedings, the US complied with its obligations under international law. Victims of gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law also have the right to a remedy. 

“This includes the right to see perpetrators serve punishments proportionate to the seriousness of their conduct,” Hurtado said. 

The UN Human Rights Office (UNOCHA) in turn called on the US to renew its commitment to fighting impunity for gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law and to uphold its obligations to ensure accountability for such crimes. 

This comes after Trump’s announcement Wednesday that the four security contractors, 

Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard,  were among a group of 15 prisoners to be pardoned. 

A White House statement said Slatten, Slough, Liberty and Heard had a “long history of service to the nation” as veterans of the US Army and US Marine Corps, and that their pardons were “broadly supported by the public… and elected officials”.

It added that the Court of Appeals “ruled that additional evidence should have been presented at Mr Slatten’s trial”, and that prosecutors recently disclosed “that the lead Iraqi investigator, who prosecutors relied heavily on to verify that there were no insurgent victims and to collect evidence, may have had ties to insurgent groups himself”.

But according to the BBC, the father of a boy who died called the move “indescribable” and a rights group said Trump had hit a “new low”.

Slatten, Slough, Liberty and Heard were among 19 Blackwater private security contractors assigned to guard a convoy of four heavily-armored vehicles carrying US personnel on 16 September 2007.

According to the US justice department, at about noon that day several of the contractors opened fire in and around Nisoor Square, a busy roundabout that was immediately adjacent to the heavily-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.

When they stopped shooting, at least 14 Iraqi civilians were dead – 10 men, two women and two boys, aged nine and 11. Iraqi authorities put the toll at 17.

US prosecutors said Slatten was the first to fire, without provocation, killing Ahmed Haithem Ahmed Al Rubiay, an aspiring doctor who was driving his mother to an appointment.

The contractors said they mistakenly believed that they were under attack.

The incident caused international outrage, strained relations between the US and Iraq, and sparked a debate over the role of contractors in warzones.

In 2014, a US federal court found Slatten guilty of murder, while Slough, Liberty and Heard were convicted of voluntary manslaughter, attempted manslaughter and other charges. Slatten was sentenced to life in prison, and the other three were handed 30-year terms.

Slough, Liberty and Heard subsequently had their sentences reduced to 15, 14 and 12 years respectively.

BBC reported that according to Hina Shamsi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Security Project, Trump had “hit a disgraceful new low with the Blackwater pardons”.

“These military contractors were convicted for their role in killing 17 Iraqi civilians and their actions caused devastation in Iraq, shame and horror in the United States, and a worldwide scandal. President Trump insults the memory of the Iraqi victims and further degrades his office with this action.”

Mohammed Kinani, whose nine-year-old son Ali was killed in Nisoor Square, told Middle East Eye: “No-one is above the law is what we learned in America, but now there’s someone above the law.”

“I don’t know how this is allowed. I don’t think that America is built on such principles,” he added.

Reduction in violence will be focus of next round of talks: Abdullah

6 hours ago

December 23, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2020)

Abdulllah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, told Afghans living in Tajikistan that the reduction in violence will be focused on in the second round of peace talks expected to start on January 5.

Abdullah also said that any further increase in violence will lead Afghanistan in an uncertain direction.

He told guests present at the meeting that the leadership committee of the High Council for Reconciliation will meet soon to advise the Republic’s negotiators.

“More killing does not gain political advantages,” said Abdullah.

Meanwhile, some members of the Republic’s negotiating team called on government to clarify their authorities ahead of the next round of talks.

“It needs to clarified; what we can negotiate in the peace talks,” said Fawzia Koofi, a peace talks team member.

This comes after Abdullah wrapped up a two-day visit to Tajikistan on Monday night and after three high-ranking officials from the US Department of Defense, including acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller met with President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul in the past week to discuss the peace process.

It is not however clear if they discussed the reduction of US troops in Afghanistan – a move that will see only 2,500 American soldiers in the country by mid-January.

However, one politician Ahmadullah Alizai said: “These trips are not important; it’s results that are important, what people want.”

Anxious Kabul residents ask 'Who is Next?'

9 hours ago

December 23, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2020)
The latest assassination of a public figure, Yousuf Rashid, the CEO of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA), has not only drawn widespread condemnation but also continues to increase the levels of concern among Kabul residents in particular. 
 
Rashid was killed in a targeted attack early Wednesday morning. He was gunned down by unknown gunmen outside his house. His driver survived the attack but later died from his wounds in hospital. 
 
A clear increase in targeted assassinations, either through the use of magnetic IEDs against vehicles or by shooting, has emerged over the past few months and public figures, including civil society members, media workers and government officials appear to be the targets. 
 
However, these occurrences are now happening on an almost daily basis and Kabul residents are questioning “Who is next?”
 
In reaction to Rashid’s death, one social media user said simply on Wednesday: “Who is next? Me or you?”
 
Another social media user said on Facebook: “Where are the commanders? Where are the leaders? Those who were claiming to save Afghanistan. Today, if our brother is assassinated, tomorrow is my turn and yours.
 
“One day, come down from these palaces that you have built from the sale of Afghanistan and conducted the rescue Jihad. These governments and puppet regimes cannot stop terrorism,” the post read.
 
Scores of Kabul residents are pointing the finger at the Taliban and have said the group wants a  “silent society” – hence media and civil society members being targeted. 
 
But the Taliban has not claimed responsibility for the attacks and has in fact publicly distanced itself from some incidents. 
 
On the other hand, some people said on social media that Rashid was an outspoken critic of corruption and electoral fraud.
 
US Chargé d’Affaires to Kabul, Ross Wilson, said in response to Rashid’s assassination that he was “appalled by his murder, another in a cacophony of senseless & endless violence.” 
 
Wilson said that his death is a loss to his family, friends and the nation.
 
“Yousuf Rasheed was a dedicated and steadfast advocate for representative democracy in Afghanistan. He worked tirelessly for years to ensure free and transparent elections that engaged all Afghans,” Wilson stated.
 
Mohammad Mirza Katawazai First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly tweeted he was deeply saddened by the killing of Rashid “who was a forward looking progressive young Afghan who wanted a truly functioning democracy in the country.”
 
By Wednesday, Kabul city had witnessed an explosion every day for four days.  
 
The latest explosion on Wednesday morning left one policeman dead and two others wounded. 
 
A spokesman for the Kabul Police HQ, Ferdows Faramarz, said that an IED on a Ranger had exploded in the PD12 district at around 6:55 a.m.
 
“One policeman was killed and two others were injured,” Faramarz said.
 
Soon afterwards, Rashid was gunned down in PD while leaving home. 
 
On Tuesday, a Toyota Corolla belonging to Pul-e-Charkhi doctors was targeted. This also happened in PD 7. 
 
Five people were killed in the explosion, including at least four doctors. 
 
On Monday, one soldier and one civilian were wounded in yet another explosion – this time in PD12. On the same day, at least one civilian was killed in Paghman district in Kabul when a suicide bomber targeted a mosque. 
 
Sunday was another day of chaos when the convoy of vehicles belonging to MP Mohammad Wardak was targeted in PD5. 
 
A car bomb targeted the convoy, killing at least 10 people and wounded more than 50. 
 
Wardak survived the explosion, but extensive damage was also caused to buildings and shops in the area. 
 
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
