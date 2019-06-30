Asphalting of Kabul-Maidan Wardak Road Begins

(Last Updated On: June 30, 2019)

The Afghan minister of transportation on Sunday inaugurated the asphalting project of the second line of the Kabul-Maidan Wardak road.

The project costs more than 1.5 billion Afghanis and it will connect Kabul to central, southern, and southwestern parts of the country.

According to the officials, the length of the road is 24 kilometers and the project will be completed in three years.

Yama Yari, the minister of transportation said that the construction of Company bridge is a part of the project.

Meanwhile, drivers and residents of Company area criticize the government for its failure to take practical steps for the reconstruction of the Company bridge.

“The transportation minister vows to rebuild the bridge but they haven’t taken any action during the last two and a half months. I’m tired of my profession,” said Khan Mohammad, a driver.

The drivers union of southern provinces warns that they will go on strike if the government fails to resolve their problems as soon as possible.