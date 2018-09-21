Asia Cup 2018: Rashid Khan Stars in Afghanistan’s 136-run Win over Bangladesh

(Last Updated On: September 21, 2018 10:35 am)

Rashid Khan’s quick fire 57* complemented by a collective effort from the bowlers saw Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh by 136 runs on Thursday.

The birthday boy Khan shared 95 runs partnership with Gulbadin Naib for the unconquered eighth wicket as Afghanistan made a stunning fight back to post 255 for seven in their second Asia Cup match.

Opting to bat, Afghanistan struggled initially against Bangladesh bowling attack led by left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, who grabbed four wickets for 42 runs, but Rashid (57 not out) and Gulbadin (42 not out) turned the tables in the final 10 overs. They came together in the 41st over at 160 for 7.

Bangladesh, in reply, lost early wickets despite Shakib’s 32. Bangladesh were 79-5 in 24 overs. Mosaddek Hossain was unbeaten on 26 off 60 balls – a consolation innings in an inconsequential match – as Bangladesh folded for 119 in 42.1 overs.

Rashid Khan was named man of the match for his all round performance with bat (57*) and ball (2/13).

On Friday, Afghanistan will take on Pakistan in their first match of the super four stage of the tournament, while Bangladesh will play against India.